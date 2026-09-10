Resistance to the border wall is entwined with protection of fauna and flora, and the Aug. 14 article stated that folks "have been taking turns camping in the branches of a giant Fremont cottonwood to stop a border-wall construction crew from knocking the tree down". Participants in the tree-sit have pointed out how the San Rafael Valley is one of the last major jaguar corridors into the U.S., and remaining jaguar habitat in the U.S. could become logged and mined if the Trump administration is successful at repealing the "Roadless Rule" in national forests.

The Tohono O'odham Nation, which shares a 62-mile-long border with Mexico, also considers the jaguar sacred. Austin Nunez, chairman of the San Xavier District of the Tohono O'odham, stated in 2024, “As O’odham we view jaguars as protectors of our people and the environment.” The O'odham's long struggle to prevent a border wall from desecrating their lands has come to a boiling point as armed federal agents are accompanying border wall construction crews who have ignored posted signs.

In August, I got to hear directly from someone on the front lines of jaguar conservation in Sonora when the Border Community Alliance sponsored a talk by Allison Kreis of La Tierra del Jaguar, an organization based in Sahuaripa, Sonora, in the Sierra Madre Occidental. Sahuaripa is the site of a 56,000-acre jaguar reserve managed by the allied Northern Jaguar Project. Kreis, who studied animal sciences at the University of Arizona, previously worked for the Reid Park Zoo and Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Kreis's inspiring talk covered their work to protect wild jaguars in Sonora, where 80% of the state is used for cattle ranching. Jaguars are considered critically endangered in Sonora, with an estimated population of 150 jaguars.