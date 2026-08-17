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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” — James Baldwin

Banning materials in schools and libraries focused on race and racism is one of the top three reasons given for today’s book bans. Fueled by the anti-DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) animus of the current administration, banning historical facts is on the rise (again) here in Arizona.

Regarding the Peoria Unified School District (PUSD) board policy to remove DEI materials, PUSD school board member Janelle Bowles, as quoted by ABC15 Arizona, proudly proclaimed her understanding of banning books based on DEI: "Simply stated, students should earn their grades and their scholarships by merit and not based on race or the color of their skin.”

I’m curious how Ms. Bowles thinks reading “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, An American Slave,” by Frederick Douglass, or “A Raisin in the Sun,” a novel by Lorraine Hansberry, or "Summer of the Mariposas,” a novel by Guadalupe Garcia McCall (all just banned by PUSD) negatively impacts what a student achieves in school or in life. Where is the harm in reading books focused on historical facts, the lived experiences of authors, or their culturally held beliefs? How does excluding the lives of people of color in the curriculum give students an understanding that people can only receive the privileges they earn?