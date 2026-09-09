Research on Medicaid home and community-based services has also found that receiving HCBS can reduce reliance on costly emergency and inpatient care. The cost of an unfilled shift may simply move elsewhere in the healthcare system, like costly emergency services, crisis care, and institutionalization.

We have already seen what the cheaper model looks like in Arizona. We called it a direct-care workforce crisis.

What the audit actually tells us

That history matters when we return to the recent state audit fueling much of the controversy over PPCG spending.

The report criticized aspects of the state’s implementation and oversight, although AHCCCS formally disagreed with all four findings directed to the agency. One thing the audit did not find was evidence of widespread fraud by parent caregivers.

Importantly, its largest projected reduction in spending came from decreasing actual services to children with disabilities. The audit estimated Arizona could have reduced fiscal-year 2026 spending by $133 million to $493 million had a new age-based standardized assessment approach to total services for disabled children remained in effect last fall.

That approach lasted only 16 days for a reason.

AHCCCS implemented the Home and Community Based Services Needs Tool (HNT) on Oct. 1, 2025, then paused it in mid-October amid serious legal and operational concerns and fully reversed decisions made under it. The agency subsequently revised its approach, including developing an Extraordinary Care Review process, with revised implementation planned for December.