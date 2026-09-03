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Arizona has no shortage of places to fill your grocery cart.

From Whole Foods, Walmart, Fry’s, Trader Joe’s, Safeway, Aldi, WinCo, Albertsons, Food City, Ranch Market and plenty more, shoppers have options galore. And the grocery scene is still growing, with chains like Seafood City and Vallarta Supermarkets expanding their presence and giving Arizonans even more choices.

But when it comes to saving money, one famous grocery store takes the crown.

According to a 2026 analysis by Freedom Debt Relief using Consumer Reports’ grocery price comparison data, a German grocery chain was the cheapest major grocery chain in 32 states, including Arizona. The analysis compared retailers based on the cost of a comparable basket of common grocery items, then looked at which chains operated in each state, and this was the winner.

Here’s which grocery stores are the most and least affordable.

Where is the cheapest store for groceries?

Aldi came out on top, being the most affordable grocery store in 32 states, with Arizona being one of them. So, why is Aldi so affordable? The discount grocer keeps costs down by focusing heavily on private-label products, offering a smaller selection and operating simpler, leaner stores. Those savings can then be passed along to shoppers.

Aldi plans to open its first Tucson store at 871 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Besides Aldi, three other chains frequently came out on top:

Lidl: Cheapest in Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.