That is why I was shocked when, during the item to change the name of Joaquin Murrieta Park, the Mayor and Council instead voted 4-3 to place a moratorium on renaming city facilities in spite of having approved the naming of a different park earlier in the meeting.

The Westside community organized for six months, collected more than 600 signatures in support of the renaming, and even raised the $10,000 required under the city’s current process. In contrast, our process took less than six months, and the Ward 3 Office generously paid the $10,000 fee on our behalf.

Those who voted in favor of the 4-3 moratorium expressed a need to revise the process in light of challenges to a person’s character, citing allegations involving Cesar Chavez. To many, however, this was an unfair comparison to community concerns regarding 53-year old allegations of domestic violence cited in a Tucson Citizen article published on April 14, 1973, particularly because four days later, the Arizona Daily Star published that his wife had dropped the charges. These allegations are serious and should not be dismissed. However, the public process is designed to examine information submitted by both supporters and those in opposition, and it is up to the Mayor and Council to come to a determination.

It would have been more respectful of the community's efforts to vote on the renaming, or table it for a future meeting to allow for mediation, and then consider a moratorium rather than change the process after the community had invested so much time and effort.