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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Pima County spent months deciding whether to approve a data center campus on 290 acres: 10 buildings, $3.5 billion dollars, a single new customer for Tucson Electric Power larger than any the utility had ever taken on at once.

The county could not say who the customer was. It had signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Consider the scale. TEP's all-time record demand — every home, hospital, school and business pulling at once on a 110-degree afternoon — was 2,502 megawatts. Amazon asked for as much as 286 megawatts, around the clock: better than a tenth of everything this city has ever drawn at once, from one customer. And unlike an August afternoon, it does not go away at sundown.

The customer turned out to be Amazon Web Services — learned, as such things usually are, after the consequential decisions were made. Then the city declined to supply cooling water, Amazon withdrew, and the ground is being cleared anyway for tenants whose names the public has not been told.

That is the part worth sitting with. The confidentiality outlived the customer it was protecting.

None of this is peculiar to Pima County. Public-records requests across Virginia found nondisclosure agreements in 25 of 31 localities with data centers. The practice is the norm, not the exception.

What lands on the rest of us is not hypothetical. Electricity bills are up roughly 40% in five years, and investor-owned utilities have proposed about $1.4 trillion in capital spending through 2030. How much the developers will pay, and how much will arrive on everyone else's bill, is not settled.