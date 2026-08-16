The indicator was never the final test. Capability was.

So what exactly is the capability standard?

That is the unanswered question. I cannot find a published methodology, benchmark, worked example or formula that states can use to understand how this determination is made. Arizona could not clearly see what it failed to prove, and neither can the next state facing a similar disaster.

This is not a partisan story, and Arizona demonstrates why. Arizona voted for the President in 2024 and was denied federal disaster assistance. Republican-led Vermont faced a similar denial after its own flooding disaster. The unanswered question is not which party controls the governor’s office, but what standard FEMA applies when determining whether a disaster exceeds a state's capabilities.

A quieter concern sits beneath the politics. Three Arizonans lost their lives in last year's floods. Yet the Public Assistance declaration process that determined Arizona's request is primarily designed around infrastructure damage, fiscal impacts and a state's ability to recover. It does not explicitly weigh fatalities as a deciding factor. Those are necessary considerations, but they do not capture the full consequences communities experience after a disaster. FEMA's Individual Assistance program serves a different purpose by addressing certain needs of individuals and households, while Public Assistance remains focused on the recovery of public infrastructure and government services.