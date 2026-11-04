So, it seems that for now, we are faced with the lesser of two evils. We can go with large-scale projects like RepSol, or let TEP continue to consume (by its own records) 4.6 to 4.7 billion gallons of water annually in 2022 and 2023 , which they get by drilling directly into our aquifer, thus avoiding paying Tucson Water or anyone else for water to cool their generators that burn methane and other fossil fuels. These generators also pump several million metric tons of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere. Not to mention the BTUs of heat that are emitted directly into our desert area.

By comparison, solar panels use no water and emit no greenhouse gases , and actually provide shade that is compatible with growing crops or grazing animals beneath them, in addition to the shade for residences, businesses, other buildings, cars and humans.

In any case, we really need TEP to massively and rapidly increase the percentage of TEP's electricity generated by solar. Tucson is among the sunniest cities in the U.S. (depending on how you define sunny). Yet, local privately owned solar accounts for only about 9% of TEP’s energy portfolio.

I am involved with local groups that are trying very hard to find ways to get rid of monopoly electric utilities entirely, but until that can happen, we really must at least force these utilities to make solar a much larger percentage of their portfolio. We are running out of time! Mother Nature is not waiting around!