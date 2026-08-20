“I work in town a lot. My blood pressure drops about 10 points when I come out to my property. I can see Kitt Peak and see the stars and stuff at night. I don't want to see solar panels,” he said.

Despite significant public concern, the company still hasn’t submitted any formal application to the county, said CJ Boyd, a representative of the Pima County District 3 office who attended Wednesday’s meeting.

Although the site is on state trust land, the company will first need county approval for rezoning or use permits, according to the Arizona State Land Department.

Leaders were frank about the challenges of grassroots organizing, like lack of funding, communication and the logistics of an unofficial petition. A few attendees bickered about the best ways of keeping people informed, arguing over whether social media or the community group’s website would reach more people.

Without the formality of a ballot measure, Lowell and Contreras told the group they needed to try to appeal to people outside of the region.

“We are, 1,000 votes out of 15,000 maybe, that vote in our district. What we have to do to get from here to killing the project ... is to generalize the issue outside of our small community,” Lowell said.

RepSol representatives held a community meeting Aug. 12 at a local steakhouse. School health aide Sandra Freeman attended and said the meeting felt informal.

“I think they just expected people to go to the different boards that they had set up to ask questions, but if you don’t know what questions to ask, then, you know,” she said.