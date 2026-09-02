The message was simple. Yes, this case sounds bad and confusing, especially if you're only reading the headlines. But there are no changes for the voter right now. Mail-in voting is still safe and still available.

We were in a room of county, tribal and state officials who emphasized that it's the counties and states that have the authority to run voter registration and elections, not the U.S. Postal Service or the president of the United States.

This was critical, especially for folks like me and other voters who vote by mail, and especially when a large number of Arizona tribal and rural community members vote by mail.

There’s a clear message here: Chaos and confusion are a tactic. The antidote is to vote.

A lot of that day's headlines got the story wrong. Some outlets did the real work of explaining what the ruling did and didn't do. Others reached for the scariest possible framing because fear travels faster than nuance. Either way, the effect on people who are already anxious about elections was the same: more confusion, more fear and less trust. This comes right when we can least afford it.

At this meeting, there were conversations that most Arizonans never hear. The idea that election officials take their jobs seriously and work together across tribal lines, across counties and, in this case, across states. The Navajo Nation stretches across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

There were also discussions around the state of Native voting rights, Navajo voting history, challenges, solutions, data and so much more. My colleague Triston Black presented on Arizona Native Vote's grassroots work in rural and tribal communities.