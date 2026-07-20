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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On May 15, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security requested proposals from contractors to build the border wall through the middle of the Tohono O’odham Nation. A same-day email notified the Nation’s chairman, Verlon Jose, that the “Tucson 5 Wall Project” would install 62 miles of wall, a patrol road and monitoring infrastructure.

For many Tohono O’odham, the 175-year-old border between the United States and Mexico is still a new thing, but one they have learned to live with. In contrast, the proposed 30-foot-high primary and secondary vertical barriers and hundreds of miles of construction roads and infrastructure would make this once-imaginary line far too real and unacceptably intrusive.

So, on June 16, 2026, the Nation pushed back. The Nation’s request to the District Court for the District of Columbia affirms that U.S. law does not allow the executive branch to take or repurpose reservation lands without legislative branch authorization. The Nation asks the court to halt construction before it divides their cultural and natural landscape.

Legalities aside, O’odham history and archaeology give the Tohono O’odham Nation and its 37,000-plus citizens sound reasons for resisting the bisection of their territory.