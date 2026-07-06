“With malice toward none, with charity for all; with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds..."

Even as the Civil War was drawing to a close, Lincoln understood that America's greatest task still lay ahead. The nation would have to heal, rebuild, and continue striving toward the ideals on which it was founded.

That aspiration echoes a deeply Jewish idea.

Judaism teaches that G-d intentionally left creation unfinished. The concept of Tikkun Olam, "repairing the world," flows from that idea. The Midrash illustrates this with simple examples: grain must become bread and flax must become clothing. Human beings were created not merely to inhabit the world, but to become G-d's partners in completing it through honest work, acts of kindness, justice, and devotion.

Neither America nor the world arrives fully complete. Both ask something of us to keep building, repairing, and improving what remains unfinished.

That may be why the preparations in Washington stayed with me. The fences and unfinished displays were not distractions from the celebration; they were part of it. They embodied the very spirit the anniversary commemorates.

The 250th anniversary is as much about what remains to be done in 2026 as it is about what happened in 1776. As the sage Rabbi Tarfon taught (Avot 2:16), "It is not incumbent upon you to finish the task, but neither are you free to desist from it." Perhaps the most fitting way to celebrate America's 250th birthday is to recommit ourselves to the work of building a more perfect Union.