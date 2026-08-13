The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
There is some concern about Socialism in America. There are various versions of Socialism – Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. These are based on the definition “Collective Efforts to Help Others”
The US version is a Socialist Non- Profit Government with a Capitalist economy (seen as a balance) instilled by President Woodrow Wilson (1920). This was to replace a Capitalist Government, which was seen as corrupt and greedy.
President Teddy Roosevelt had a Capitalist Government which was seen as working for the factory owners (Industrial Revolution), not the American people. Teddy saw the workers (many children) being killed due to bad factory conditions. He talked with the factory owners about the conditions; they ignored him. He began enacting laws on child labor, safety conditions, etc.
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In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson replaced the capitalist government with a Socialist Non–Profit government. A more balanced format was obtained from France. This Socialist Non-Profit Government with a Capitalist economy (also referred to as “Wilsonism”) was designed to help the American people while meeting economic needs.
President Wilson also replaced the structure of the American government. He brought in the Bureaucratic structure from Germany, which was viewed as non- partisan. The Bureaucratic structure focuses on the needs of the people -education, programs for children, the elderly, farmers, better working conditions. “Public Administration’ written by President Wilson, provided the reasons and process for changing governments. He felt the government should exist to do the work for the American people, not make a profit.
During the Great Depression of the 1930’s, Franklin Roosevelt (FDR) enacted many Social programs to help those out of work, families and children facing starvation, with a country on the brink of collapse. He established emergency relief programs, work programs, agriculture programs, and Social Security (as a safety net for the elderly).
Kelly Anderson was concerned about the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) platform. The platform is not realistic or practical. Senator Bernie Sanders proposed free Community College providing job skills. This was based on the European model providing free University for all. It was not approved.
Many would like Universal/Single Pay Health Care, similar to Canada. However, it is more difficult to obtain appointments for doctor visits and treatment. Other Socialist countries provide Socialized Medicine (free health care ) at a higher cost to provide these services — a high tax rate (55- 80%) versus a U.S. tax rate (0-22%. The U.S. provided ObamaCare (government subsidized) to help with the insurance/medical costs. The subsidies were eliminated during the BBB “to cut taxes”. Americans will usually not support a higher tax rate.
While many would like to eliminate the US Senate, vote instead. The Senate provides an important function – checks and balances. Other changes to the US Government would require a change in the Constitution. The Equal Rights Amendment is still waiting for state approval after 50 years. Many feel programs such as SNAP and Medicaid should be cut to “reduce the deficit”, while not supporting raising the minimum wage, so they can obtain this on their own.
Many are unhappy with ICE due to their approach. Changes, such as required body cameras, are more effective. “Defunding the Police’ actually refers to the increase in mental health, substance abuse treatments, etc. in the 1960s. (Funds were moved from patrol to crime prevention).
The shutting down of “jails” is not practical. In the 50s, mental health hospitals were shut down, only to shift the problem to the jails. Sheriff Nanos had requested building a new jail/ mental health facility on the Eastside. County Attorney Conover, with a nationally funded program to reduce jail population, was criticized.
Other groups have openly endorsed the return of the Ogliarches and Capitalist Government. Some groups would prefer to return to the Pilgrims, where the religious leaders are in charge of all city, county, state and federal government.
The U.S. version is a Socialist Non-Profit Government with a Capitalist economy since 1920 (President Woodrow Wilson, 1920). Wilson strived to create a non-partisan, neutral government that worked for the American people. There will need to be a serious, practical and realistic discussion on how to improve America, not tear it down.
Ray Bynum is a retired Corrections Sergeant with Pima County Sheriff Department. He is a retired Adjunct Professor (Criminal Psychology/ Corrections/ Public Policy) at University of Arizona.