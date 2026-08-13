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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There is some concern about Socialism in America. There are various versions of Socialism – Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. These are based on the definition “Collective Efforts to Help Others”

The US version is a Socialist Non- Profit Government with a Capitalist economy (seen as a balance) instilled by President Woodrow Wilson (1920). This was to replace a Capitalist Government, which was seen as corrupt and greedy.

President Teddy Roosevelt had a Capitalist Government which was seen as working for the factory owners (Industrial Revolution), not the American people. Teddy saw the workers (many children) being killed due to bad factory conditions. He talked with the factory owners about the conditions; they ignored him. He began enacting laws on child labor, safety conditions, etc.

In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson replaced the capitalist government with a Socialist Non–Profit government. A more balanced format was obtained from France. This Socialist Non-Profit Government with a Capitalist economy (also referred to as “Wilsonism”) was designed to help the American people while meeting economic needs.

President Wilson also replaced the structure of the American government. He brought in the Bureaucratic structure from Germany, which was viewed as non- partisan. The Bureaucratic structure focuses on the needs of the people -education, programs for children, the elderly, farmers, better working conditions. “Public Administration’ written by President Wilson, provided the reasons and process for changing governments. He felt the government should exist to do the work for the American people, not make a profit.