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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I grew up in Nogales, Arizona, where being outside was simply part of being a kid.

It wasn't until I moved to Tucson, became a mother and founded Mini Poderosas, an organization that helps young girls facing challenges without the support and confidence-building spaces they need, that I began to understand more deeply what those public spaces mean and how important it is to protect them.

My 7-year-old twins and I hike Tumamoc Hill, where we encounter deer and other wildlife. We also visit local parks and celebrate new community spaces. These aren't just outings for us. They are opportunities to create memories, connect with one another and give them little nuggets of wisdom that I hope they carry with them: This is your land. This is your home. We have to take care of it.

That is why Latino Conservation Week (LCW), celebrated this month, is so meaningful to me.

It is an invitation to Latino families into outdoor spaces where some may not have had the opportunity, exposure or encouragement to go before. It brings communities together to learn about our land, understand how we can protect it and recognize that conservation is something we all have a role in. In fact, Hispanic participation in outdoor recreation grew nearly 12% in 2024.

In Arizona, places like Ironwood Forest National Monument and Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni–Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon hold our history, culture, wildlife, and natural beauty, while ensuring that future generations can experience and learn from these special places.