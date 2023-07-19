The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There is no question that the days in which we are living in are difficult for so many people trying to make ends meet, both here in Arizona and nationally. Since Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the combination of rising inflation, skyrocketing prices and steeply reduced real wages has had a crushing effect on Arizonans and Americans all across the U.S.

According to data released last month by Common Sense Institute Arizona, the typical Arizona household has spent a combined total of $21,266 more on food, housing, transportation, medical care and other goods and services since the end of 2020. The cost of food, housing and gasoline accounts for nearly 60% of this increase. In fact, inflation today costs the average Arizona family just over $7,000 more per year to buy the same goods and services that they were purchasing two years ago. Experts believe that even if inflation cools, it will take a sustained period of ‘deflation’ to restore historical price levels.

I am deeply concerned about all the people who feel the weight of these imposed realities a little more with each passing day. It weighs heavily on my mind and my heart, and as a senator for legislative district 17, it is a high priority for me every day to support any good measure that will give my constituents and all Arizonans even a bit of relief, and hopefully a bit of hope along with it.

That is why, regarding the state budget, I am proud to have played an important role in helping Arizona families with a tax rebate our state has not seen in decades. I personally allocated more than $26 million of the $260 million needed to fund taxpayer relief through the “Arizona Families Tax Rebate,” championed by Arizona State Senate Republicans and the Arizona Freedom Caucus. Thanks to this rebate, those taxpayers with dependents under the age of 17 will receive $250 per dependent, and those with dependents aged 17 or older will receive $100 per dependent. These rebates are capped at three dependents. To receive this rebate, households must have had a tax liability of at least $1 in tax years 2021, 2020 or 2019. The rebates are expected to be sent out sometime this fall. Our goal is that families won’t have to stress so much about putting presents under the Christmas tree or paying for that Thanksgiving meal once the funding arrives. Frankly, it’s hard enough just to pay for your prescription drugs, your child’s braces, vet bills and all the other every day expenses that continue to add up.

I am so excited to share this good news with you, my wonderful constituents, and all Arizonans! Our hardworking families deserve this, especially as gas, groceries, housing, and energy prices have continued to rise. I also allocated $2 million of the state budget for design and engineering costs to improve the interchange at Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road in Marana, which is a much-needed improvement in my district. Additionally, $1.3 million will go to a new pilot program to enhance public safety and offender accountability by providing probation officers the opportunity and option to monitor at a probationary location and have them report through a cell phone instead of an ankle monitor.

I hope you will be encouraged by these positive developments. Although there is still so much work to do, there are truly some incredible Arizona First wins in this budget. This is the mission that drives me daily. Thank you for entrusting me to do this important work on your behalf. I am grateful more than words can say, and every day is extraordinarily meaningful getting to fight for you, your family and friends.