I must admit that I am a blessed man. While the poor or homeless might struggle to survive in the midst of our intense heat, I have access to air-conditioning and a host of other comforts. Blessed and comfortable as I am, it would be easy to ignore the fact that many quite near me are suffering. In my comfort, I also could ignore the fact that around our great nation and throughout the world there are those who are facing increased droughts, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, crop failures, and other environmental impacts because of a climate change that can no longer be denied.

In the face of so great a problem, it would be easy to slip into despair. But for me, faith in God and faith in the goodness of humanity result in what I believe is a realistic, grounded, and profound hope. The foundation of that hope was articulated beautifully for me by Pope Francis in his 2015 encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si, where he writes that in response to the climate crisis, “We must regain the conviction that we need one another, that we have a shared responsibility for others and the world, and that being good and decent are worth it.” Pope Francis is a man of extraordinary hope, and I join with him in his clarion call that humanity come together in a common cause of protecting our world for future generations. Moreover, we must not resign ourselves to just surviving a climate-disrupted world. We can and must stabilize the climate. But doing so will require the commitment of individuals as well as entire populations.

Concerning individual commitment, consider water — a precious resource in Southern Arizona. Individual Americans have been conserving this resource in a very impressive way. Picture a 30-gallon tub of water. Compared to the average American in 1980, that’s how much each of us is now saving every day. This is incredible progress! But individuals at home represent only 1% of water usage in the U.S. The power and agricultural sectors account for around 80%. And thus, we need the commitment of communities and entire populations to combat climate concerns as well.

For decades, faith leaders across our nation, including the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), have advocated for collective action to protect the climate. Specifically, the U.S. Catholic bishops have supported the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to put limits on carbon pollution from power plants. Recently, the EPA proposed the first-ever standards for carbon pollution from power plants. Not only would these standards mitigate greenhouse gases and climate change, but the EPA also estimates they would save 1,300 lives from air pollution and prevent 300,000 asthma attacks.

I encourage all people of good will to let their voices be heard by the EPA during its public comment period on the carbon pollution rule from now until August 8. You can register your official EPA comment at www.Regulations.gov, citing docket number OAR-2023-0072.

The transition to a clean energy economy will not always be easy, but the sacrifices we make today will have a profound impact on this beautiful world—even as they reveal our commitment to our children and future generations. Again, faith teaches me that we have a moral duty to create a healthier, safer world. Hope inspires me to action.