News of the president

Well, so now the president has decreed that CNN, MS NOW and Politico will no longer be permitted on White House grounds. Perhaps the newspapers could follow suit: publish text of what the president says, but omit all video and photo coverage. To borrow on a quote from the Bush family, no more photos of the president! That would also help with my digestion of breakfast each morning!

Zombie apocalypse

The President has received much criticism for the “The Arch,” but perhaps he knows something we don’t. Let’s analyze the construction: 250 feet tall and located at Memorial Circle between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, and not only as a monument to President Trump but as a top-grade military complex with drones, snipers and ammunition storage. This building will have living space for its personnel, the ability to house and maintain them — large amounts of stores — while they are there and one observation deck. While it may be a monument, it will be built as a fortress — possibly accessible only by helicopter when it is “locked down.” Since this complex was requested by the military, I can only assume this is in defense of President Trump and his staff for the upcoming “zombie apocalypse.” Most of his staff members are in grave danger but I don’t think President Trump has anything to fear, as zombies are only attracted to brains.