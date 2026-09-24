Crosswalk needed
As a resident of Gospel Rescue Mission, I am urging others to contact Pima County Transportation and the District 2 office regarding the need for a crosswalk at the intersection of South Palo Verde Road and South Coach Drive/East Michigan Street. Crossing at Palo Verde Road, all five lanes, is quite dangerous and is necessary to get to the bus stop. Please communicate with these two offices and save lives.
Michelle LaLone
Southeast side
Responsibility
It’s time to talk about personal responsibility and accountability.
Let’s say a parent owns a legally registered handgun and leaves it loaded on the kitchen table. Then their child plays with it, killing a playmate. The parent, in many jurisdictions, can be held responsible and charged with a crime.
People are also reading…
Let’s say a parent chooses to not have their child vaccinated against measles. Their child then contracts measles, goes to school and infects another child who subsequently dies.
Under the law, it’s a big “OH WELL.”
Isn’t it for responsibility and accountability here, too!
Bill Heaney
Green Valley
New England roads
Just came back from 10 days in New England, and I must say all roads in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut were superb. Potholes? What's that? Washboard roads? Never heard of them. Road construction with workers actually doing something. What a concept. I mentioned to folks about the sorry state of Tucson roads, and they couldn't believe it. "We have ice, rain, snow and your roads are worse than ours. How come?" Unfortunately, I couldn't come up with a rational explanation. If someone could enlighten me, I would appreciate it.
Mark Moral
East side
Save America
I had tears in my eyes seeing the number of people who turned out to protect the Kennedy Center — true American patriots — singing "The Star Spangled Banner." This gives me hope that there are enough good people to take action to protect our country from corrupt, greedy, unqualified, fascist monsters who are trying to steal our democracy.
America must return to a country with accessible and affordable health care and housing, jobs, lower inflation, no wars, decreased gun violence, good public education, free press, no fear for non-white people to be arrested and deported from our cities, environmental protection, respect for our national monuments and national parks, respect from other countries, morality and kindness.
Vote!
Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D.
Foothills
ICE shooting
If ICE wants to stop a car, they could shoot at the tires instead of a person.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
The maintenance fairy
Every time I see a letter complaining about the roads, I always want to ask the writer the same question: Have you ever supported low taxes under the guise of starving The Beast?
Because here’s the thing: The Beast is who maintains the roads. Every time you take a step towards reducing government to the point of drowning it in the bathtub, you reduce government services. You hamstring our infrastructure. The maintenance fairy doesn’t fix the roads for free, and what we are seeing today is the result of decades of starving The Beast.
You can push for all the small government you want. That’s your right. But if you don’t understand the consequences of the bargain you’re making, perhaps you shouldn’t be voting.
Let alone commenting on the condition of the roads.
David Reynolds
East side
News of the president
Well, so now the president has decreed that CNN, MS NOW and Politico will no longer be permitted on White House grounds. Perhaps the newspapers could follow suit: publish text of what the president says, but omit all video and photo coverage. To borrow on a quote from the Bush family, no more photos of the president! That would also help with my digestion of breakfast each morning!
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
Zombie apocalypse
The President has received much criticism for the “The Arch,” but perhaps he knows something we don’t. Let’s analyze the construction: 250 feet tall and located at Memorial Circle between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, and not only as a monument to President Trump but as a top-grade military complex with drones, snipers and ammunition storage. This building will have living space for its personnel, the ability to house and maintain them — large amounts of stores — while they are there and one observation deck. While it may be a monument, it will be built as a fortress — possibly accessible only by helicopter when it is “locked down.” Since this complex was requested by the military, I can only assume this is in defense of President Trump and his staff for the upcoming “zombie apocalypse.” Most of his staff members are in grave danger but I don’t think President Trump has anything to fear, as zombies are only attracted to brains.
Richard Rebl
East side
Press ban backfired
So Trump banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House. Well, that sure backfired. Now he's getting no TV coverage from any of the major networks (including Fox!) in protest of this clear violation of the First Amendment.
But what a gift for us. We don’t have to see him or hear his incoherent babbling!
Karen Schickedanz
Oro Valley
Iran War planner gets an F
How did the United States, superpower of the planet, get such losers for war planning? Didn't the U.S. generals and admirals see that the Strait of Hormuz would be shut down? And drones — those exotic “new” toys that’ve been around for decades — somehow surprised them?
A fifth-grader, given the same geopolitical problem, would have figured it out by recess.
Iranian or garage-built drones are turning US National War College plans into wreckage. Houthis choke the Red Sea while Washington waits for the Saudis to do something for us.
We’ve burned through advanced munitions just as China is licking its chops toward Taiwan and Russia side-eyes the small Baltic countries.
So, what happened to the National War College geniuses? Paging Pete Hegseth — assuming he’s not doing chin-ups in some nuclear-resistant bunker.
If Trump ever has the gall to level the Kennedy Center, the CIA, NSA, and the Army's School of Advanced Military Studies better hide the wrecking ball.
Peter Bakke
SaddleBrooke
Ciscomani is not 'for the people'
Juan Ciscomani has negatively impacted Arizona, specifically through key legislative votes and alignment with Trump agendas, his vote for the "One Big Beautiful Bill" and broader budget legislation, which opponents estimate cuts roughly $1 trillion+ nationally from Medicaid. Local analyses and advocacy groups note that these federal Medicaid reductions could cost Southern Arizona hospitals and clinics roughly $110 million annually, threatening slim operating margins and rural health care services like maternal care. Ciscomani voted with his party to phase out renewable energy tax credits. He meets with people in Oro Valley and Sahuarita, but rarely in Tucson, and if he does come to Tucson, it is unannounced. Wonder why? The $40B-plus war is on him; the stinking economy, the state of the nation, is on him. Not worthy of reelection. Ciscomani has failed to properly represent his Arizona district by prioritizing party leadership over local needs, supporting deep federal spending cuts, and avoiding direct public engagement. Bringing better education to our schools — NO way.
Terry Greer
East side