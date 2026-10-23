What also is true is that many children go to school and do go back home. But, the home is empty because their parents were taken away by ICE. Were they in the country illegally ? Were they the “worst of the worst?” Had they broken any laws? That does not matter. Quotas matter, and spending millions of dollars to send them to some African nation will somehow make us safer?

Whose kids are hungry?

One of Rep. Juan Ciscomani's TV ads closes showing him with his wife and kids smiling into the camera. Those kids look happy and well-fed. Do you think the thousands of Arizona kids Ciscomani voted to knock off the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program look that way?

A very important vote

There are many important candidates and propositions on our ballots for the election on Nov. 3. But the most important for our personal economic well-being is one you may not know about. The Arizona Corporation Commission is responsible for the rates we pay for electricity, gas and telephone. Have you noticed your electric rates increasing? That’s because the current commissioners approve whatever Tucson Electric Power asks for. Gas rates? CenturyLink telephone service rates? The ACC sets these rates. There are five commissioners. All of them currently are Republicans. If you do not like the decisions they have made about your rates, and if you are concerned about the decision they will make on TEP’s request for a 14% increase, then vote for the Democrat candidates for the ACC: Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte.