A secure ballot envelope

Given the recent Supreme Court ruling on mail-in voting, it's time for the Pima County Recorder to bring back a secure outer envelope in which to return ballots by mail. I was uncomfortable with the change to a single envelope which revealed my name, signature and phone number. Now that mail-in voting will be controlled by the Post Office, having an anonymous and plain outer envelope is crucial to preventing tampering with the safe return of ballots by the government. In fact, the envelope used to mail out ballots should also be plain and unmarked so as not to be identified by the Post Office as a ballot. How is it that the Post Office, an independent quasi-federal agency, will now be controlling who receives or returns a ballot by mail when only the states and local jurisdictions have the constitutional right to do so? This is dangerous to our democracy.