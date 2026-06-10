As he said this, a couple stepped out of their front door, and I asked if they could please provide the man with a granola bar and water; something, anything ... "he needs energy." The woman looked at me and said "we are going to PT." I pointed to their home and said, "this is your house with a refrigerator and water ... please ..." and both she and the man ignored me and proceeded to their car.

I yelled, "this is a human ... I live blocks away ... please help him!" And they did nothing. I told the man I would run home and come right back and as I started to run a Parks and Rec truck was driving by. I flagged it down. The kind woman driver provided her breakfast and drink to the man. He was grateful. He, the man, is a human. She, the kind woman, is a human. So are the man and woman who failed our community. Thank you, good humans who understand the struggle is real. Shame on the others who look the other way.

When did a human become disposable? Shame.

Kelly Cupell

Midtown

Famous dictators

Late this morning, close to noon, I was picking up an order of fish and chips. In paying, I mentioned to the young lady that our Sunday mornings consist of champagne, the New York Times and fish and chips. Her reaction was, you read? And you read the NY Times?

Yes, I said, not knowing if she was commenting on reading or reading the Times. It was at that moment I wished I taught a high school civics class and asked the class to name some dictators who they may have read about. I gave them some examples: