Bring America back to where we were before the chaos. Sound fiscal policies, not knee-jerk punitive tariffs and the like. There is enough money around to support a sound government for all. The real enemy is political and government corruption.

Ed LeGendre

East side

In appreciation

Three observations about the midterms:

1. Thank you Tucson and American women! You organized, you participated, you led; much of the credit for the results is due to you.

2. Thank you, University of Arizona students. I sat for four hours by the Student Memorial Union Center on Election Day, asking students as they passed if they had voted or were going to vote. More than 80% said yes. You really turned out, and assuming similar results on other university campuses, that bodes well for the future.

3. No thanks to TV and print news media, who posited reasons for the resounding Republican defeat, such as the cost of living (gas, grocery prices, rent), corruption, the Iran war, etc., but often failed to pinpoint, to mention directly, the instigator of it all, Donald Trump. He is the main reason why people voted as they did.

Phineas Anderson

Catalina

Golden age