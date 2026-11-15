To add insult to injury, TEP wants an Annual Rate Adjustment Mechanism (ARAM) that would automatically raise our rates in future years withpit going through a full rate case.

I urge the ACC to protect Arizona ratepayers: please deny the higher RoE, deny the overall rate increase, and above all, deny the ARAM.

Tamora Muir

Southeast side

Hegseth should be impeached

Secretary Pete Hegseth should be impeached for several offenses, and none are policy issues. He put details about an air strike on insecure communications systems before the strike had even launched. That action would have me still in jail. The second strike on the crew of the alleged drug boat in the Caribbean raised questions about compliance wtih the laws of war. The minimum requirement of leadership is to lead by example. He failed that requirement on Veterans Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He threatens a U.S. Senator with a court-martial for speaking the truth about the right of service members to refuse unlawful orders.

Don Ries

Southeast side

TEP and power to the people

Which of the following things is least like the others: communism, socialism, capitalism or a large pepperoni pizza? Answer — capitalism; because it's the only thing that can't feed a family of four (joke from Cold War times).