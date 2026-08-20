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Who is the communist?

So Trump has now aligned himself with North Korea — along with Russia, China and Netanyahu. And no longer wants to be in an alliance with Europe, Canada, Australia, South Korea or Japan. He admires dictators, and wants to be one too. Why are we ok with this? Should it not be a bigger story that Trump wants to turn America into a communist country?

Terry Louck

East side

First they came for immigrants

When we stopped confronting people who used the word illegal rather than undocumented, we gave those who wanted to separate us and blame others great power. Republican leaders, like Trump, knew just how to use it for their own power. Not having papers was and still is a simple misdemeanor. But in this administration, it is often a life sentence without due process. Sometimes resulting in torture and death of minorities in detention (concentration) camps.

“First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews