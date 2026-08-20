Who is the communist?
So Trump has now aligned himself with North Korea — along with Russia, China and Netanyahu. And no longer wants to be in an alliance with Europe, Canada, Australia, South Korea or Japan. He admires dictators, and wants to be one too. Why are we ok with this? Should it not be a bigger story that Trump wants to turn America into a communist country?
Terry Louck
East side
First they came for immigrants
When we stopped confronting people who used the word illegal rather than undocumented, we gave those who wanted to separate us and blame others great power. Republican leaders, like Trump, knew just how to use it for their own power. Not having papers was and still is a simple misdemeanor. But in this administration, it is often a life sentence without due process. Sometimes resulting in torture and death of minorities in detention (concentration) camps.
People are also reading…
“First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me”
(Speak out now!)
Shirley Pevarnik
West side
ICE police force
Sadly, our president has decided to build his own private army, ICE, to intimidate the real Americans who, for 250 years, made this country great. Think of all the good $160,000,000,000 could have done for law and order. Municipal police forces throughout the country would be able to raise the salaries of their officers, equipment could be updated, new recruits could be hired, and training could be enhanced. Instead, we have a militia of untrained hooligans threatening law-abiding citizens.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
The great escape
It should surprise no one that DJT, commander in cheat, AKA cadet bone-spurs, would again demonstrate cowardice at some hint of danger. This time during that Air Force One fiasco in Turkey. Nor should anyone miss the irony of Trump's well-earned sobriquet " TACO MAN" (Trump Always Chickens Out), as we witness him making his escape, hiding in a food catering cart.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Bigotry against Jews is nothing new
The ease of villainizing Jews for the world’s troubles is nothing new. This warped thinking has traveled around the world for far more than 80 days — more like three millennia. That makes Mr. Prugh’s Aug. 17 letter, which conflates anti-Zionism with antisemitism while dismissing legitimate concerns about antisemitic violence, and Mr. Robinett’s August 16 letter, which declares Israel guilty of “genocide,” especially troubling. Both offer sweeping accusations while providing little factual evidence or historical context.
Criticism of Israeli government policy is legitimate. Blaming Jews collectively, invoking antisemitic tropes, or treating Zionism and Judaism as synonymous is not. Nor does condemning Israel justify ignoring attacks against Jews simply because the victims are Jewish. Antisemitism does not become acceptable when repackaged as anti-Zionism. Mr. Prugh and Mr. Robinett have joined a centuries-old tradition of demonizing Jews — one that deserves condemnation, not applause.
Andrew Kunsberg
East side