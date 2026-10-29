KenPaul Chernock

Northwest side

Ciscomani's record speaks for itself

Look at his record.

If there’s one piece of advice I’d give to all those people who are constantly criticizing Juan Ciscomani, it would be that. Look at how our congressman has consistently delivered for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.

As the only member of the House Appropriations Committee from Arizona, Ciscomani has brought tens of millions of dollars to the district for local projects.

As a member of the House Veterans Committee, he has championed legislation in Washington that directly benefits veterans and honors their service here in southeastern Arizona.

And as someone who immigrated to the United States as a boy from Mexico, he is a passionate believer in the promise and possibility of our great nation.

Ciscomani has served two terms in Congress. He deserves a third.

Diane Gustafson

SaddleBrooke

The tide of rising expectations

It now seems almost certain that Democrats will regain control of the House and possibly the Senate in January. Polling indicates that a majority of voters are fed up with the chaos, military adventurism and economic issues that have characterized the last two years. Whether that translates into Democratic control of Congress remains to be seen.