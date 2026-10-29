Flawless mail-in ballot process
I received my ballot on Oct. 10. Completed my ballot on Oct. 19. Dropped my ballot at a designated Pima County Recorder’s drop box on Oct. 20. The Pima County Recorder’s Office acknowledged receipt of my ballot on Oct. 20 and verified my signature on Oct. 21. No hiccups, no interference, no irregularities — a flawless process. The only weird and creepy thing was learning that Turning Point USA is monitoring ballots, maybe mine, maybe yours, too.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
Yes on Prop. 425
Forty-six years ago, a law was passed that capped Pima County’s expenditures. Then nearly five decades passed, and our population doubled. The needs of residents have changed with the advent of new technologies in every aspect of our lives.
People are also reading…
The law passed in 1980 now hurts hard-working Pima County residents and prevents the county from spending money it already has to deliver essential services. Prop. 425 fixes the problem without raising taxes.
Prop. 425 doesn’t increase taxes by one cent. That’s why it’s a common-sense solution. Instead, it allows Pima County to make fuller use of funding it already has, and it comes with public accountability and an annual audit.
Our community has grown. Our needs have changed. It’s just common sense we should update this old law by voting yes on Prop. 425.
Janet Marcotte
Northeast side
Gas price and cause
This week we bought gas in Tucson at $4.29 per gallon. Presume the gas company is making a profit at this price. Saw another competitor selling gas at $4.89 … 60 cents more per gallon! What a big swing in the profit margins for these major companies. In my opinion, these high prices are controlled and manipulated by the gas companies and their desire for profit, not politics. Place responsibility where it belongs.
Terri Clark
Sierra Vista
Give 'til you hurt
It's a week before the election, and they're still begging for money? In this extremely polarized society, who is there left to convince?
Bit by bit, our elections have become a money race. "I’m being outspent by my opponent; won’t you please give $5 (monthly)?" Somehow a candidate’s record or performance takes a back seat to money, money, money. We even make laws saying it is OK for entities to make monstrous donations to candidates. Why mess with expensive elections? Let's just make the one who collects the most money the winner.
Civilized countries do not run elections this way. If you have money lying around, send it to me. I promise to make better use of it than running negative ads trying to make people look worse than I am.
People, we are not electing our homecoming queen here. This is for representatives to run our country!
Let's make this the best election money can buy! Vote, but donate first.
KenPaul Chernock
Northwest side
Ciscomani's record speaks for itself
Look at his record.
If there’s one piece of advice I’d give to all those people who are constantly criticizing Juan Ciscomani, it would be that. Look at how our congressman has consistently delivered for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.
As the only member of the House Appropriations Committee from Arizona, Ciscomani has brought tens of millions of dollars to the district for local projects.
As a member of the House Veterans Committee, he has championed legislation in Washington that directly benefits veterans and honors their service here in southeastern Arizona.
And as someone who immigrated to the United States as a boy from Mexico, he is a passionate believer in the promise and possibility of our great nation.
Ciscomani has served two terms in Congress. He deserves a third.
Diane Gustafson
SaddleBrooke
The tide of rising expectations
It now seems almost certain that Democrats will regain control of the House and possibly the Senate in January. Polling indicates that a majority of voters are fed up with the chaos, military adventurism and economic issues that have characterized the last two years. Whether that translates into Democratic control of Congress remains to be seen.
This may be a classic example of "be careful what you wish for." Voter expectations of a Democratic-controlled House and/or Senate will understandably be high. And the ability of Congress to address these and other issues will be severely constrained. Even if Democrats succeed in moving a bill through both houses, it is likely that Trump will veto the bill, and almost certainly Democrats will not have the two-thirds majority necessary to override the veto. An emasculated Congress and an incompetent President will be unable to successfully address the pressing problems our country faces. That will not bode well for Democrats in two years.
Jim Dolian
SaddleBrooke
Our superpower
Are you as concerned about the skyrocketing costs of gas, groceries and basic goods as I am? Terrified you, too, will lose your health insurance in January? Disgusted by ICE arrests, killings and deportations of U.S. citizens to foreign countries?
We must elect congressional candidates who are committed to serving the American people, who will respect and defend our constitutional rights, uphold the rule of law and restore humanity and common decency in Washington, D.C. With six Arizona democrats running for Congress, we have the power to save ourselves with our vote.
Likewise, we must elect local candidates who believe in fair elections and equal treatment of all Arizonans regardless of race, gender and ethnicity, who will work for a secure water future, renewed environmental protections and fully funded public schools. With an entire slate of democrats running for our state and legislative offices, we have the power to improve our lives with our vote.
Dr. JB Marshall
Oro Valley
Past the tipping point
Viktor Orban’s defeat in Hungary was the first indication that the worldwide far right movement had weakened. Then the Serbians defeated their long-term authoritarian leader, Vucic, in that nation. Now we see Lula defeating the quasi-fascist Bolsonaro in Brazil. The world has had its experiment with neo-fascism and is rejecting it. Democracies that are in trouble realize that fascism is not the solution to fixing their problems.
Our nation needs to realize that fascism is not the solution to the problems caused by neoliberal economics. A more egalitarian system is needed, where the working class is valued, unions are embraced, and virtues are rewarded instead of being punished. The Trump administration will end soon, if international trends are any indication.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills