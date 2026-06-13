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No Kings protesters, take notice

We Southern Arizona voters have only a few opportunities to make changes in Federal or State legislative politics come the November General Election.

In Southern Arizona, CD7’s Adelita Grijalva is very unlikely to lose. CD6, however, is very much in play as Ciscomani is very unpopular and JoAnna Mendoza (Democrat) offers a very strong candidacy.

In the State Legislature, current Southern Arizona District House and Senate seats are safe for the Republicans (LD19) or Democrats (LD18, 20, 21).

Currently in LD23, there is one House seat held by a Republican, and in LD17 there is one House seat and the Senate seat held by Republicans. When those Republican seats are won by Democrats, there is a chance that Democrats will take control of the State Legislature.

In the past year, approximately 20,000 Southern Arizona Democrats and Independents raised their collective voice at the No Kings protests.

I encourage those 20,000 individuals to lend their support to the CD-6, LD-17 and LD-23 Democratic campaigns.

Randy Garmon

North side

Christian values in politics?