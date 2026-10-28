Election 2026
The election is upon us. We heard the commentary, endured the phone calls, read the letters in the paper and saw the signs. Your vote matters. This cycle we are voting on who represents us in Washington, in the state legislature and courts, and locally. We elect these people, and they work for us. Three issues stand out in Southern Arizona — (1) the cost of living, (2) water supply and (3) politically enabled grift. As you contemplate your voting decisions, think about the current administration and their political enablers. They have been working against us and for themselves the last two years. We can move forward as a community if we trust that our leaders have our back, will hold town halls and listen to us, have integrity and are not voting to protect the political ideology in the White House. We have a responsibility to vote and focus on the leadership we need to get back on the right track.
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David Wegner
Foothills
Enforcement
I hope and pray state, local and election officials enforce relevant rules and laws before, during and after election day. Whether an offender is a private person, a political party representative, the media, the DOJ, ICE or other entity, treat them equally. If a line is crossed in the voting centers, escort them off the premises, barring them from returning or arrest them as appropriate. If a law is violated inside or outside any voting centers, arrest them. It matters not who they are. Neither a badge nor a government ID allows violating our laws. If ballot seizures are attempted, block them and protect our votes. Treat everyone like you would me or any of my neighbors. Protect poll workers and counting centers from threats and intimidation. Let's not have another armed mob intimidating workers counting ballots, as occurred in Phoenix last time, or intimidating voters at the polls.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
The election matters for every family
The Arizona Corporation Commission is the decider on your electric bill. They approve, or reject, every time Tucson Electric Power or Trico asks to charge you more. For instance, in November they will be deciding on TEP’s request to increase rates by more than 11%. My vote is based on who I feel represents my best interests, not the utility company’s interests. At a recent faith-based forum to which all Corporation Commission candidates for this election were invited, only Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill showed up. That tells me everything I need to know.
Kate Kosse
Marana
More madness
So, now Trump is suing the state of Alaska to prevent certification of the November U.S. Senate election results if the Democratic candidate wins. This makes about as much sense as a major league baseball team insisting that a game it lost not be counted in determining which teams will play in the World Series. Every time I hear of another of Trump's antics, I think of the closing lines in the movie "The Bridge on the River Kwai." "Madness! Madness!"
Tom Henderson
West side
Education
There have been numerous stories relating to schools, but none regarding the failure of the public school system in teaching our children the tools needed to become productive adults. Arizona ranks near the bottom and has been for years. Where is the concern from parents? Raising kids is the parents' primary responsibility, but when it comes to education, they allow the can to be continually kicked down the road. When a system fails, one replaces it. We need to start fresh with a new curriculum emphasizing math, English, literacy, civics, taxes, true American history. Zero tolerance for disruptions, no cell phones, respect for authority, fail a class, take it over. Parents hold the purse strings. Be vocal at school board meetings and insist on excellence. Changing the system will not be easy; institutions resist change, but our kids’ future is at stake. I would hope parents give this concept real thought, and if honest, must agree it is past time for a big change.
Bill Dowdall
Oro Valley
Soto for state senator
I don't have to tell you that these are trying times we are living through now, especially in believing in and trusting our elected officials. For the residents of Arizona District 17, there is a pretty clear choice in this regard: Edgar Soto for state Senator. As a former member and chair of the PCC governing board, I got to work with Soto as he served in several different capacities for the college. I saw his dedication to our students and their success. I saw his decision-making and follow-through on projects and programs critical to the college. I saw a man who treated others with respect and stopped to listen despite his busy schedule. A former Marine, an outstanding athlete, a well-seasoned educator, this is someone whom Arizona needs in our state legislature. If trust and belief in doing what is right are important to you, then I urge District 17 voters to elect Soto as your state senator.
Mark Hanna
Foothills
From respected to reviled
In just 22 months, we have gone from being a respected leader of the free world, noted for peaceful diplomacy and global humanitarian aid to being universally reviled by foreign countries worldwide.
Under President Biden, our global standing rebounded significantly from President Trump’s lows during his first administration. International confidence rose sharply, with 75% of respondents surveyed expressing trust in Biden’s handling of world affairs due to his return to traditional multilateralism, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and reconnecting with the World Health Organization.
Under Trump, a median of just 23% across 36 countries expressed confidence in Trump's ability to handle world affairs, according to a June Pew Research Center survey, citing destabilizing tariffs, unprovoked threats and attacks on foreign countries and lack of support for Ukraine.
We must vote to reclaim our U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and regain control of our nation’s funds for the betterment of our country and the world.
We did it before, and we can do it again. The world is counting on us.
Jackie Marshall
Oro Valley
Proposition 421 TEP
Tim Steller makes Tucsonans aware of the negative impact of propositions. In particular, Prop. 421 would grant a 25-year franchise to Tucson Electric Power, which is investing in 421 advertising. TEP is owned by Fortis, a big Canadian firm. Let’s have a company closer to home managing our electrical service. The poles, wires and transformer boxes splattered over rights-of-way are a terrible eyesore. A reasonable way to address this uglification of our surroundings would be to bury these lines whenever new road surfaces are installed. We must also consider the impact of proposed AI centers. Tucsonans, get involved in your future. Vote no on Prop. 421.
Margaret Goonan
Midtown