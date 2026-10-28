Election 2026

The election is upon us. We heard the commentary, endured the phone calls, read the letters in the paper and saw the signs. Your vote matters. This cycle we are voting on who represents us in Washington, in the state legislature and courts, and locally. We elect these people, and they work for us. Three issues stand out in Southern Arizona — (1) the cost of living, (2) water supply and (3) politically enabled grift. As you contemplate your voting decisions, think about the current administration and their political enablers. They have been working against us and for themselves the last two years. We can move forward as a community if we trust that our leaders have our back, will hold town halls and listen to us, have integrity and are not voting to protect the political ideology in the White House. We have a responsibility to vote and focus on the leadership we need to get back on the right track.