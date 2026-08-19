Salt River horses
As a 54-year nurse, I have always followed the science. Looking at scientific studies and the results that come from collecting data, it should be noted that it is a very valuable tool. It is difficult to understand why there is so much resistance to honoring a request by the people for a scientific study to be done regarding the Salt River horses with genetics, as well as determining an appropriate number for the Herd for sustainability. This is needed to determine preservation of the Herd. It is my hope as a citizen that loves the Salt River Herd as well as the Heber Herd, that we are heard for the small ask we have!
Debbie Ricketts
East side
Crazy constable conundrum
Pima County has had constables since Aug. 26, 1879. Because constables are elected county officials and certified peace officers in Arizona, they are legally required to sign and swear to the state's official Loyalty Oath of Office under Arizona Revised Statute § 38-231. Constable Francisco Lopez has violated his oath and has been cited for disorderly conduct by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. In 2022, Constable Deborah Martinez Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice. An autopsy revealed she had drugs and alcohol in her system. Her training later came under fire. In 2016-20, Constable Oscar Vasquez damaged several county vehicles and urinated in public. In California, the office of the constable was completely phased out and merged into the county sheriff’s departments or local marshal systems decades ago. It's past time for the Pima County Board of Supervisors to do away with constables!
People are also reading…
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Bigotry at its best
I was stunned to read what I consider one of the most blatantly antisemitic Letters to the Editor ever published by the Arizona Daily Star (“Genocide,” Aug. 16).
The letter offers sweeping accusations of genocide without providing sources, meaningful context or supporting evidence. Worse, it invokes the antisemitic “chosen people” trope to characterize Jews collectively. That is not legitimate criticism of Israeli government policy; it is rhetoric that risks promoting prejudice and incitement against Jews.
Alexis Huicochea and the Star have every right to publish strong criticism of Israel or any other sovereign nation. But that freedom comes with a responsibility to apply consistent standards of accuracy, sourcing and civility—especially when a letter makes extraordinarily serious allegations and invokes language historically used to vilify Jews.
The Star should vigorously encourage debate, not legitimize bigotry.
Kent Blumenthal
Green Valley
Law of the River redux
The repeal of the "Law of the River" as suggested by an August 15 LTE is so much easier to propose than to achieve. About 30 American Indian tribes have had senior rights to the water long before the existence of the seven western states that are usually part of the Colorado River story. In 1908, the Supreme Court Case, Winter V. United States said that when the federal government reserved permanent tribal homelands, it reserved enough water to make the homelands viable. When the Colorado River Compact was negotiated in 1922, no tribal representatives were in attendance. The Compact brought water distribution facilities, the Hoover Dam, and many other conveyance projects to the American West. No tribes were apportioned investments in the infrastructure to deliver their water. The "Law of the River" is a convoluted array of court cases, treaties with indigenous peoples, federal law, and other contracts for canals, dams and water. These facts defy what should be the relative ease with which federal law is normally repealed.
Joy Miller-Frilot
North side
Vote to end the madness
Kudos to Scott Blades for the op/ed outlining Juan Ciscomani's dedication to the Trump cause and his 100 percent voting record for voting as the worst president in American history tells him to, every time.
Trump, his family and friends have put this country into record debt, charged into a war that cannot be won, all the while increasing their personal wealth while turning the nation's capital into a gold-leaf theme park. We cannot vote against Trump, but we can vote against the one person in District 6 who is supporting the madness.
Steve Devitt
East side
Crowdsourcing for Iran
Pete Hegseth should go to Iran. It will all be over in a few days. Give him a ship. Give him a shield so he can play out his Captain America fantasies. Better test his testosterone before he goes, though, to make sure he’s manly enough for the mission.
Mart Carl
Southwest side
Demos: for the people
Ancient Athens became the birthplace of democracy when Cleisthenes introduced political reforms that established the first known democratic government circa 508 BC.
The Greek demos, meaning “For the people,” specifically referred to the common people and is the root word for our American democracy: the people who run for office, by the people who elect them, and for the people they choose to represent them and their best interests.
Throughout our history, Democrats have governed for the people, not big pharma, not giant corporations and conglomerates, not millionaires who are intent on becoming billionaires.
Our current Republican representatives who put big profits for themselves ahead of the needs of the people are hurting us. They are not investing in our future, not improving our economy, not enriching our lives, not making us safer or healthier.
True to their name, democrats work for the people’s best interests and are committed to making the political reforms necessary to preserve our Democracy.
Remember that when you go to vote.
Jackie Marshall
Oro Valley