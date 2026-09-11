Vote but reform

Each day we read our newspaper and watch the news as they describe how our president is destroying our economy, relationships with our allies, our military, the environment, rule of law, immigration system, educational institutions and our reputation. He treats the world’s dictators as our friends. While the lower courts rule against him, we watch our Supreme Court contort the law to allow him to do what he wants, and the Republican members of Congress stand by, neglecting their oath of office. We write to our congressmen and editors; take signs to the demonstrations and send money. But there is no accountability and no effective deterrents. We wait for the midterms, hoping to restrain this movement toward autocracy, only to find that the Department of Justice will not indict anyone for their violations of the law. We must vote, but we must also reform our government to be able to remove such a tyrant from destroying our country.