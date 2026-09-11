Vote but reform
Each day we read our newspaper and watch the news as they describe how our president is destroying our economy, relationships with our allies, our military, the environment, rule of law, immigration system, educational institutions and our reputation. He treats the world’s dictators as our friends. While the lower courts rule against him, we watch our Supreme Court contort the law to allow him to do what he wants, and the Republican members of Congress stand by, neglecting their oath of office. We write to our congressmen and editors; take signs to the demonstrations and send money. But there is no accountability and no effective deterrents. We wait for the midterms, hoping to restrain this movement toward autocracy, only to find that the Department of Justice will not indict anyone for their violations of the law. We must vote, but we must also reform our government to be able to remove such a tyrant from destroying our country.
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Douglas Elliott
Oro Valley
What a waste!
Trump and the GOP waste taxpayer money on unwanted wars and construction projects. They also waste lives and livelihoods by using that same wrecking ball on relationships at home and abroad.
The energy and money going into waste are staggering. The war in Iran is costing tens of billions of dollars, much of it on weaponry, supplies, and destruction . But those costs don’t stop in the Middle East. At home, we pay more for gas, food, housing, healthcare, childcare, utilities, education, and more, about $1,200 per household.
All while Trump plans $900M in construction projects!
Trump and his GOP cut healthcare $1 trillion, SNAP benefits $200 billion, federal employees by 300,000 . Other services have also taken a hit, from forestry to veteran services to education and research.
Waste kills democracies and societies crumble when resources, leadership and humanity are lacking — resulting in broken bodies and souls.
The waste and idiocy of this administration are staggering.
This November, stop the idiocy. Vote for sanity!
Carla O’Hara
Oro Valley
Hegseth must be fired
For decades I have watched different secretaries of defense (not war) and the actions they take for different situations. But I have never seen such a terrible secretary as Pete Hegseth.
There are so many reasons that Secretary of Testosterone Hegseth should be fired or impeached. The resignations and firings of top military staff should give an indication. His agreement to the Trump Iran bombings is reprehensible. Most any other secretary would have flown to the USS Abraham Lincoln to talk to the sailors and officers. He didn't.
Hegseth extended the deployment of troops in the Middle East until 2027 to fight a war that can never be won, with an ever-shrinking amount of missile weaponry. I actually have to agree with Republican Senator Thom Tillis that Hegseth must go.
The present U.S. foreign policy will lead to another 9/11 or other horrifying event on U.S. or our Mideast allies’ soil. I can’t see the military following Hegseth's or Trump's leadership in a response.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Voter registration
Some years ago I worked for the City of Tucson's elections office, and "outreach" was a part of our program. We went into high schools to encourage students to register to vote and offered them the opportunity to do so. The registration included students who were not quite 18, but as I recall, one could register to vote before becoming of voting age. Students were enthusiastic about registration and were generally glad to register. I'm not sure whether that kind of activity is still pursued by full- and/or part-time election workers for the City of Tucson or Pima County, but I would hope that it is. If not, it should be considered because it is a real service. Young people are generally receptive to ideas of "how to help." This is a tried-and-true way to do so.
Susan Ward
Northwest side
Hate murders
I am a 90-year-old gay woman who lives in Tucson. I was deeply touched and encouraged by the Arizona Daily Star’s sensitive coverage of these two dreadful murders in our community. The photography was excellent. This type of journalism will help to bring understanding and support to our gay community.
JoBeth Anderson
East side
The big question
On Oct. 28, 1980, during his only debate with President Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, the Republican presidential candidate, asked the American television viewers this question:
"Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" The question was used to highlight high inflation and economic struggles under the Carter administration. The line became a defining moment of the campaign, helping Reagan win the 1980 election in a landslide.
Before you cast your vote in the general election on Nov. 3, 2026, ask yourself this question: "Are you better off today than you were 18 months ago?"
If you are being honest and answer no, then you already know how to vote to turn things around for you and your family. Millions of other frustrated and fed up voters also will vote to turn things around.
Your vote is your power! Vote for Democrats!
Sally Mayersohn
Northwest side
Hey, I like this idea
New America, but not just for one state, for all 50. We don’t have to change our maps. Let’s change the whole country. Let’s be a new America where we look out for, and care about one another. Where hard-working people are honored and appreciated. Where we work through our differences, when at all possible, but recognize that we don’t always have to agree with each other. Let’s be a new America where we support our allies and become a world leader in times of global crisis. As Americans, let’s all embody the qualities of decency, integrity, respect and compassion. I would be proud to stand up and be a citizen of this new America!
Sally Lee
Foothills
Vehicle licenses
This is not a political article.
This is a right and wrong article.
It is wrong to not be honest and try to cheat the vehicle licensing system. It is right to make sure your vehicle license plates are legally tagged and take responsibility to do so.
If our police officers would just take one day to ride around in parking lots or at stop/signal lights, taking notice of all the expired plates, our city/cities would be flush with funds.
Why? Why are there allowances for two to three years of expired plates roaming our streets?
You, my friends, will get caught, and it will cost you.
Phyllis Bowcott
Northwest side
Hobbs and Giles, a winning ticket
I admire Gov. Katie Hobbs’ choice of former Republican John Giles as her running mate for lieutenant governor. By doing so, she has chosen lasting leadership that brings people together over divisive partisan politics.
Hobbs’ belief in bipartisanship led to the formation of the Arizona Over Party coalition of 50 local Republican and independent leaders with a shared commitment to deliver real results for all Arizonans.
As Mayor of Mesa, Giles helped bring an ASU campus to the city and launched a program giving eligible students free enrollment in community college. He started a program to combat homelessness in Mesa , supported a nondiscrimination law to protect LGBTQ+ residents and introduced a Climate Action Plan to improve city sustainability.
Hobbs and Giles have spent their careers reaching across the aisle, focusing on the issues, and delivering for the people they were elected to serve.
Should they be elected, the citizens of Arizona will be the real winners. They deserve your vote.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
Border ‘threat’ questionable
A U.S. travel advisory issued Sept. 5 warned that "Due to threat information, U.S. government activities in, and travel to, Nogales have been restricted to essential movement during daylight hours only. " No further information has been forthcoming. Crossing traffic is normal. Nonetheless, this has been followed up by candidate Andy Biggs, "praying for the safety of U.S. citizens and personnel who may be in harm's way." I challenge the powers that be, and Mr. Biggs, to disclose the nature of the "threat." We border dwellers enjoy the peaceful relationship we have in "Ambos Nogales" and deeply resent the propaganda designed to make voters believe that the border is a dangerous place. It is most certainly not!
Gregory Droeger
Nogales