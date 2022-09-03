Letter: Biden Impeachment

Dear Editor:

I read that such lights as Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) want to introduce an impeachment resolution as to President Biden if a Republican majority in the House of Representatives is secured. I have no great love for Biden; I voted Jorgensen, Libertarian, for President in 2020.

However, Republican heartburn as to Biden's policies on immigration, Afghanistan, or to go far afield, the antics of Hunter Biden, hardly constitute grounds for impeachment. Nixon, Clinton and Trump all faced impeachment investigations for actions that were either criminal or in violation of the federal Constitution.

This impeachment talk is an attempt to establish a rough moral equivalence between Biden and Trump, and to impede Biden's campaign, should he run. If attempted, it will boomerang; the Republicans will be hoist on their own petard.

Biden should hope for impeachment and Trump to run against.

Richard Sipan

Green Valley