Pro-choice advocates for the freedom of a woman to determine if she wants to bear a child or not. Pro-life advocates for the idea that life should be respected from conception to natural death.

Clearly the freedom to be ones supreme advocate for one's own body is a necessary right. Conversely, the right to demand that all humans respect human life is undeniable.

Generally speaking both sides of the debate recognize each other's view point, but it's the degree of respect for the other's view is where the friction starts in earnest.

I would like to advocate for the idea that using abortion as a means of birth control when used multiple times is clearly a demonstration of wanton disregard of life and should therefore be considered a crime, and make the people involved subject to criminal trial. If the accused can demonstrate it's necessity before a jury, so be it. Otherwise penalties could be imposed.

Competing idea for compromise are here-by solicited.

Vincent Allen

Northwest side