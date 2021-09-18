 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Human Use of Ivermectin
View Comments

Letter: Human Use of Ivermectin

  • Comments

Re: the Sept. 16 article "Banner handling cases of ivermectin poisoning."

After reading about the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid, I reflect back to growing up in Wyoming. Local ranchers used an array of veterinary medicines; antibiotics for infections, vaccines to prevent infection and anti-parasitics to deworm. Following misinformation from conservative commentators and podcasts many are now self treating with an “off the shelf” dewormer, now resulting in overloading ER’s and ICU’s. Ivermectin apparently is effective on cattle, horses, jackasses and “delusional” elephants . After discharge from treatment at least those users should be parasite free. But the rest of us, after an exasperating four years, see the continued side effects of the worst parasite to ever infect America . Please be considerate of your fellow human being as we are all on this small planet together. Educate , Vaccinate and Vote !!!

Jonathan Schultz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Invasive Species

Perhaps you, like I, have noticed the local news lately swings between stories of massive new development projects in our desert Southwest and…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News