Letter: Human Use of Ivermectin

Re: the Sept. 16 article "Banner handling cases of ivermectin poisoning."
After reading about the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid, I reflect back to growing up in Wyoming. Local ranchers used an array of veterinary medicines; antibiotics for infections, vaccines to prevent infection and anti-parasitics to deworm. Following misinformation from conservative commentators and podcasts many are now self treating with an “off the shelf” dewormer, now resulting in overloading ER’s and ICU’s. Ivermectin apparently is effective on cattle, horses, jackasses and “delusional” elephants . After discharge from treatment at least those users should be parasite free. But the rest of us, after an exasperating four years, see the continued side effects of the worst parasite to ever infect America . Please be considerate of your fellow human being as we are all on this small planet together. Educate , Vaccinate and Vote !!!
Jonathan Schultz
Northwest side
