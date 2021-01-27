Letter: Inauguration, and the First Amendment

I am at least as upset as anyone by the atrocities of January 6, and feel the time has come to reexamine the First Amendment. It should be modified to permit freedom of expression and assembly only in a non-threatening manner. Inflammatory speech and writing, whether in the news media or online, must be outlawed. Assembly must be conducted in a peaceful manner, outlawing violence of any type.
There have been threats of further violence surrounding the inauguration, both in DC and at state capitals around the country. Accordingly, military troops have been called up to maintain peace. Should members of the crowd who oppose the inauguration choose to become violent, then in my opinion, the military should be given shoot-to-kill orders if required. Sound too much like Tiananmen Square? So be it. It’s time for neo-Nazi, racist, homophobic and other extremist organizations to accept and abide by our laws, or find another country in which to live.
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
