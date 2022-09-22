Letter: Is Trump The New Teflon Don?

Even though he’s the only U. S. President in history to be impeached not once, but twice, he
seemingly always comes away from other court proceedings unscathed and smelling like a rose. Nothing sticks to him, just like Mobster John Gotti, after three high-profile trials in the 1980s resulted in his acquittal. The two prosecutors leading the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into whether Mr. Trump inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan terms from banks abruptly resigned. Multiple federal and state investigations are ongoing regarding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, his handling of confidential documents and his family business. Every time Trump asks for money, his Trumpers step up to the plate and send him blank checks and millions of dollars which goes to the most expensive lawyers in the country. Republicans really want Trump back in 2024? Good Luck!
People are also reading…
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.