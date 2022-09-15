 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kelly and Sinema voted against IRS Amendment in the IRA

During the vote arama on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the Senate, Senator Crapo (R-ID) introduced an Amendment #5404 to the bill stating, “To prevent the use of additional Internal Revenue Service Funds from being used for audits of taxpayers with taxable incomes below $400,000 in order to protect low- and middle-income earning American taxpayers from an onslaught of audits from an army of new Internal Revenue Service auditors funded by an unprecedented, nearly $80.000.000.000, infusion of new funds.” The IRA almost doubles the IRS’ budget and adds about 88,000 new employees including Criminal Investigator Special Agents and Auditors. Both AZ Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema voted “Nay” or No on the Amendment and it failed to pass. Their two votes would have been enough to pass it. Now there is nothing restricting the IRS from conducting more audits and investigations of people earning under $400,000 as Biden had promised. Someone needs to ask them about their vote on this.

Charley Favors

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

