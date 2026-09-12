Where were you on 9/11?

I was on a bike ride in Sabino Canyon on Sept. 11, 2001. In September, I was entering my 14th year as an American Airlines pilot and newly minted captain, having "graduated" from A10s in my US Air Force career. There are five living presidents, four of whom plan to be at Ground Zero for the 9-11 25th anniversary. Who has other plans? Trump! He will acknowledge the day at the Pentagon and give the speech not permitted for politicians at Ground Zero. NYC, Trump's home, and he apparently could not accept being less than the center of attention and maybe having to take time to listen with false empathy and compassion to even a few of the names of the 2,976 who died in the Towers. But no. Where is the presidential leadership? Where is the outrage from the MAGA followers? The same place it always is for those who do not have the courage or character to oppose Mr. Trump. Juan Ciscomani … are you listening?