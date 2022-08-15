 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Latinos fleeing from woke Democrat party

  • Comments

The trend started in 2020, with Trump surging with Latino voters. That trend has continued with numerous Latino conservative Republicans, esp. women, running for office. The Democrat party has been taken over by mostly white elitist suburban progressives. The Latino culture still is machoistic. I think they are turned off by today's Democrat party of wokism, gender neutrality, transgenderism, central government dictates, etc. Many Latinos are Catholic and are pro-life. And yes, many Latino-Americans believe the border is out of control and crime rampant in cities across the country, with Progressive District Attorneys' revolving door policies for criminals. Latino-Americans are patriotic, and do not like Progressive Democrat's continual denigration of our country. It is ironic that during this political re-alignment, that Biden's de facto open borders policies have allowed entry of hundreds of thousands of Latinos. He and other Democrats believe that one day they will obtain citizenship and vote Democrat. But if the ongoing realignment of Latino voters trend continues, that could very well change.

People are also reading…

Rosalinda Vasquez

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Reality Check

With all of the conspiracy theories floating around, it’s time for a reality check—so here it is:

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News