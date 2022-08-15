Letter: Latinos fleeing from woke Democrat party

The trend started in 2020, with Trump surging with Latino voters. That trend has continued with numerous Latino conservative Republicans, esp. women, running for office. The Democrat party has been taken over by mostly white elitist suburban progressives. The Latino culture still is machoistic. I think they are turned off by today's Democrat party of wokism, gender neutrality, transgenderism, central government dictates, etc. Many Latinos are Catholic and are pro-life. And yes, many Latino-Americans believe the border is out of control and crime rampant in cities across the country, with Progressive District Attorneys' revolving door policies for criminals. Latino-Americans are patriotic, and do not like Progressive Democrat's continual denigration of our country. It is ironic that during this political re-alignment, that Biden's de facto open borders policies have allowed entry of hundreds of thousands of Latinos. He and other Democrats believe that one day they will obtain citizenship and vote Democrat. But if the ongoing realignment of Latino voters trend continues, that could very well change.