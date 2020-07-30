Letter: Make America Great, but how?

Americans want America to be great. But how do we go about accomplishing that? Some say we should isolate ourselves from the rest of the world and place barriers to trade, becoming totally self-reliant. An alternative approach is to engage the rest of the world to advocate for democracy and encourage free and fair trade. I advocate for the latter approach.
Why? Because America can again be an example of freedom to be emulated, while also competing successfully in a global marketplace. By stifling world involvement, we are saying to ourselves and the rest of the world that we are weak and no longer capable of being a world leader. The absence of competition from abroad might look like a safe approach in the short run, but it quickly leads to a stifling of investment and innovation. Industries tend to stagnate when they see that they have little or no competition. Competition is the spark that drives innovation. Innovation drives progress.
I believe in American ingenuity.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
