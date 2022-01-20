 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pelosi's partisan political January 6 Committee investigation
A Reuters article from August 20, 2021 read, "FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated." The article stated, "The FBI has found scant evidence that the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials. Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was NOT centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump." So why is Pelosi doing her January 6 committee investigation? My opinion, purely political to affect the upcoming November Congressional elections and further tarnish Trump if he runs again in 2024. So, who do you trust, the FBI's investigative conclusion about what occurred on January 6 or one coming from politicians on a committee consisting of seven Democrats and two Republicans, who dislike Trump? Their findings will undoubtedly be tainted by accusations of political partisanship.

Michael Wayne

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

