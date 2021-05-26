 Skip to main content
Letter: Prioritizing the role of Medicaid in addressing mental health
Letter: Prioritizing the role of Medicaid in addressing mental health

Medicaid is a vital part of the U.S. social safety net, providing high-quality, affordable health coverage for 1 in 4 Americans suffering from a severe mental illness. As the single largest payer for mental health services in the U.S., the program covers a wide variety of essential services, including counseling, prescription medications, and supportive housing.

That role has only grown during the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. According to a recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 4 in 10 adults have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the pandemic.

While our nation works to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, many of the lasting public health impacts from the pandemic will take time to address. With this in mind, it is essential to strengthen the Medicaid program and ensure it can continue to support the millions of at-risk Americans who rely on it.

Peter Ianchiou, grassroots member of the Modern Medicaid Alliance

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

