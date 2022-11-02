 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Smoke and mirrors, again and again

After counting the number of Republican signage imploring voters to cast Republican votes due to the economy, crime and education, the “smoke and mirrors” are out again. And it’s not even Halloween yet !

Inflation: result of supply chain shortages, climate change and Putin’s damn war. Can’t blame Joe when 45 turned his back on the pandemic, climate deniers abound in the GOP and Putin is more believable than our own intelligence agencies. Crime: GOP never backs sensible gun legislation, allowing more guns on the streets. Education: Really??? Name one bill to further education in this country passed by Republicans. You can’t!!

Just keep drinking the orange-aid flowing from Mar-Lago(Super -secure resort)and his minions in Arizona, some who were present at January 6th insurrection. Definitely need for another body of water in Arizona, just don’t call it a Lake, How about a “LaGoon”??

Jonathan Schultz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

