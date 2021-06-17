 Skip to main content
Letter: The Big Lie - Critical Race Theory
Let’s discuss the Big Lie, no not that one.

In 1863 Gettysburg Pennsylvania: 23,000 white Union soldiers died to free Negro slaves. This was a race war.

In 1921 Tulsa Oklahoma: 39 confirmed dead, 26 Negroes and 13 white and some estimates say the toll may have been three times higher. This was lingering racial conflict two generations after most Americans hoped that we had moved on.

The Really Big Lie is Critical Race Theory. It’s not critical because it provides no context. Would Gettysburg and Tulsa ever be contrasted? Let’s not even elevate this gibberish to the status of a “theory”, it’s just hateful diatribe.

America should celebrate what unites us rather than what divides us.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

