 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We need a fee on carbon production
View Comments

Letter: We need a fee on carbon production

Re: Arizona Daily Star, 1/28/2021: “Biden announces US effort to halt global warming"

President Biden’s executive order on climate change reduces fossil fuel subsidies. It increases our investment in wind, solar and other clean energies. It’s a great step forward!

It’s not enough. We need a fee on carbon production at the source: oil drilling and fracking, natural gas extraction, coal mining, etc. Yes, a carbon fee will increase fossil fuel energy prices. We can return that fee to citizens as a carbon dividend. That will offset the higher costs!

Yes, the obsolete fossil fuel industry will lose jobs. Constructing a renewable clean-energy infrastructure will create many more jobs.

Contact Reps. Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, O’Halleran and Schweikert, and Senators Sinema and Kelly. Urge them to co-sponsor Carbon Fee & Dividend legislation.

Jerrold Borchardt

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News