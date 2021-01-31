Letter: We need a fee on carbon production

Re: Arizona Daily Star, 1/28/2021: “Biden announces US effort to halt global warming"
President Biden’s executive order on climate change reduces fossil fuel subsidies. It increases our investment in wind, solar and other clean energies. It’s a great step forward!
It’s not enough. We need a fee on carbon production at the source: oil drilling and fracking, natural gas extraction, coal mining, etc. Yes, a carbon fee will increase fossil fuel energy prices. We can return that fee to citizens as a carbon dividend. That will offset the higher costs!
Yes, the obsolete fossil fuel industry will lose jobs. Constructing a renewable clean-energy infrastructure will create many more jobs.
Contact Reps. Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, O’Halleran and Schweikert, and Senators Sinema and Kelly. Urge them to co-sponsor Carbon Fee & Dividend legislation.
Jerrold Borchardt
East side
