Letter: What Supply Chain Crises ?

This Year, Right Wing Media / Propaganda Networks have been trying to drum up "Artificial Crises " Events in an effort to undermine or sow doubt in President Biden and his Administration. The latest trumped up crises is a "Supply Chain Crises". In reality, to date, I have not seen any empty shelves or shortages of any products in stores. I have been able to buy anything I needed or wanted.
What I do remember , was a " Supply Chain Crises" under the former President Trump and his Administration, where we could not even get basic commodities such as Toilet Paper, Cleaning Products, Hand Sanitizers and the like. And, even if you were able to find these products, you had to stand in line for hours in the early morning to go on a scavenger hunt for basic products. That is what I would call a valid " Supply Chain Crises".
DAVID KEATING
Northeast side
