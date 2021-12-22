 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: What Supply Chain Crises ?
View Comments

Letter: What Supply Chain Crises ?

  • Comments

This Year, Right Wing Media / Propaganda Networks have been trying to drum up "Artificial Crises " Events in an effort to undermine or sow doubt in President Biden and his Administration. The latest trumped up crises is a "Supply Chain Crises". In reality, to date, I have not seen any empty shelves or shortages of any products in stores. I have been able to buy anything I needed or wanted.

What I do remember , was a " Supply Chain Crises" under the former President Trump and his Administration, where we could not even get basic commodities such as Toilet Paper, Cleaning Products, Hand Sanitizers and the like. And, even if you were able to find these products, you had to stand in line for hours in the early morning to go on a scavenger hunt for basic products. That is what I would call a valid " Supply Chain Crises".

DAVID KEATING

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: lying

for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News