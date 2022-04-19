Letters to the Editor: April 19

Automatic voter registration

A simple solution to GOP concerns about non-citizen voters: automatic voter registration at age 18 and for naturalized citizens.

But then, of course, too many people might vote.

Eric Flohr

Midtown

How low can Brnovich go?

Re: the Feb. 9 article “Brnovich should spare us the political baiting, resign.”

Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s willingness to debase himself and tarnish the reputation of his office in his quest for higher office seems to know no bounds. It was well-documented in Tim Steller’s recent editorial and the Star’s subsequent reporting on Brnovich’s actions against one of his clients, Secretary of State of Arizona Katie Hobbs. As the Star reported, Brnovich’s actions against Hobbs and another client resulted in “a ‘diversion agreement’ with the State Bar of Arizona to settle (their) complaints” against him. To be clear, Brnovich’s behavior stands in sharp contrast to the honorable service of many of his predecessors, such as former Attorneys General Robert Corbin, Grant Woods, Janet Napolitano, and Terry Goddard. The last Arizona attorney/office-holder to have as blatantly abused the powers of his office was former Maricopa County Attorney Andrew Thomas, whose career ended in disbarment and disgrace. Smart politicians learn from and heed such lessons. Will Brnovich?

Bruce Skolnik

Northeast side

Vehicle idling a waste of fuel

I recently spent a week vacationing in Tucson. I observed drivers that were idling their vehicles while parked (not in traffic). Fuel is too expensive to waste. Twelve million gallons of fuel is wasted every day by unnecessary idling in the U.S. (that’s over $54 million to big oil bottom line).

Since the introduction of electronic ignition/fuel injection (early 1990s) the facts about idling are: More fuel is consumed idling for 10 seconds than it takes to start a vehicle.

Two minutes of idling wastes enough fuel to cover a mile of travel.

Starting a vehicle adds about $10 per year in maintenance cost but idling 10 minutes per day is equal to 60 hours per year and $200 or more in fuel cost.

Places to reduce or eliminate idling: cell phone use, delays like road construction and rail crossings, schools and avoiding drive-throughs.

Check out idle-free websites, like iturnitoff.com.

Stephen Kingsbury

Beaverton, OR

Look in the mirror

Many are amazed that, despite his glaring faults, Donald Trump retains such a fanatical following. I believe the answer lies largely in his ability to convince so many people that they are victims of the system and whatever has befallen them in their lives is not their fault. This allows them to overlook their own shortcomings by blaming others for their situation in life. While there certainly are grievances worthy of national attention, the first remedy should start with a hard look in the mirror. We should all accept the fact that our personal situation is first and foremost affected by our own actions. Accepting this fact allows us to take responsibility for our personal outcomes. It is liberating to acknowledge that we can overcome obstacles and chart our own path in a democratic society.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

Support local Russians

Re: the April 15 letter “UNICEF store.”

I can’t wrap my head around this kind of thinking. Did Vladimir Putin himself make the Russian products? Is he receiving 100% of the profits, which he will then use to keep killing Ukrainians? No, probably not, right? The artisans of Russia, the people of Russia, are not at fault for what their dictator does. Not everyone from Russia has blood on their hands, so it is wrong to treat them as if they all do. Boycotting the existence of Russia isn’t going to stop the invasion, just like assaulting a woman in a hijab isn’t going to undo 9/11, just like spray painting anti-semitic slurs on a synagogue isn’t going to stop the tragedies in Palestine. We are all very shaken by these things, but it doesn’t give anyone the excuse to be xenophobic. Instead, support local Russians, as they are probably just as disgusted as you are, and also facing increased prejudice at this time.

Diana Laredo

North side

Kudos to Pima County Recorder’s office

As a long-time snowbird, I have for many years made arrangements to have my ballot sent to my summer location. And I did that again this week. I called the recorder’s office, gave them necessary identifying information, and the address to which I wanted the ballot sent. The staff was pleasant and efficient, and they even had my summer address stored in their system. The process took less than five minutes, as it has in the past, and they have never failed to properly get my ballot to me.

With all the misinformation ill-informed state legislators are busy spreading, I thought it appropriate to let it be known that this part of the system is working well, as it has for over 20 years.

Jack Evert

Oro Valley

Road work

Re: the April 16 article “If the city wants money for roads, show us work.”

Kudos to Steve Devitt, whose Opinion piece about Tucson road repairs appeared in the Star! The road conditions he describes in the east of Tucson are mirrored in the west, where I live. Granted, parts of Oracle have been smoothed heading north from Grant. But the moment one arrives north of the Rillito bridge, it’s back to washboards again! Why not finish the entire job? North of River the roads are unspeakable, with lots of signs and cones but no workers — for months now. Devitt suggests that we’re seeing more road work now because “the powers-that-be are asking for money.” He may well be right. But why not use that money to turn Oracle into an actual road (rather than the deathtrap it is now)? Our own David Fitzsimmons met the pavement almost as soon as his bicycle turned onto Oracle!

Kendra Gaines

Foothills

Barrio Viejo

Re: the April 17 article “Historic Tucson barrio continues to transform.”

I sympathize with Pedro Gonzales’ outrage over the changes in Barrio Viejo, but to prevent change is impossible. Certainly, his grandparents’ lives were different from that of their grandparents. You don’t preserve your family’s culture and history by freezing and preserving a moment in time.

The destruction of the neighborhood was tragic but using draconian measures that control the value of a family’s greatest asset and limit their freedom and independence is committing the very sin that causes him to condemn the outside investors he despises for robbing residents of their homes and history.

Scott McKinzie

Northeast side

