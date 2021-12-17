Letters to the Editor: Dec. 17: conspiracy theory, ending the pandemic, men and abortion, voter list purge

Lots of meat left on collusion bone
Re: the Dec. 14 letter “He forgot some conspiracies.”
I just read this letter where a reader states that the charge that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to help his 2016 campaign is “totally discredited.”
If the collusion charges were bogus, why was Roger Stone sentenced to jail for lying to investigators about the Trump campaign and why did Trump pardon him, if not out of gratitude and to keep him quiet?
The Mueller Report goes into detail about the numerous backdoor dealings between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Collusion, anyone?
A final point: the writer also criticizes Stacey Abrams for accusing her opponent, Brian Kemp, of stealing the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The writer also calls this charge a “conspiracy.” In fact, Kemp, as Georgia secretary of state, had overseen the purge of many thousands of potential Abrams voters prior to the election.
Look it up!
David Steinberg
Northwest side
Vaccine refusals not Biden’s fault
Re: the Dec. 11 letter “Biden said he’d end pandemic.”
I understand and commiserate with the author’s frustration with the seemingly endless continuation of the COVID pandemic, but find her logic of placing the blame on President Joe Biden quite flawed. I acknowledge the importance of the former president’s Operation Warp Speed in developing a vaccine, but how can you hold the sitting president accountable when approximately 30-40% of our fellow citizens refuse to use it? Yes, candidate Biden said he would take responsibility for the pandemic, which he has (i.e., vaccine distribution and mandates) and would “end this” but not only is there a significant minority refusing the shot, which both presidents have received, but now even the Senate has blocked a bill mandating vaccinations for large employers. I sympathize with you but feel your anger and blame are woefully misplaced. Like the saying goes, you can lead a horse to water … The responsibility now lies with American citizens themselves. I got my shot. Respectfully.
Tim Kennedy
Oro Valley
On abortion, men have a lot to say
Re: the Dec. 15 letter “Human embryo observations” and “Abortion in 2022.”
Mr. Holm: Technology can monitor fetal development, but it cannot keep a fetus alive before 22 weeks. You did not like the description of fetal development, but that doesn’t change the reality of human biology. What is mean-spirited, contemptible, and ignorant is forcing women to bear a child they do not want.
Mr. McConnell: Your 50-state solution condemns women to nine months of indentured servitude. If Roe is overturned, over half the states will effectively ban abortion. It comes down to treating women as second-class citizens with no control over their reproductive lives.
Despite Amy Coney Barrett’s disingenuous solution that women avail themselves of the so-called safe havens and drop the newborn off at the fire station, I bet most women keep the child and struggle to do what is best. Don’t romanticize this decision; it is probably detrimental to the woman and the child in the long run.
Decide what is best for yourself; women will do the same for themselves.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Need electricity along with water
If the state and federal elected officials want to make additional efforts to deal with our chronic water crisis they could be mindful of the increased likelihood of Colorado River impoundments becoming “dead pools” which will not generate electricity. Along with working to slow this process down we need increased federal and state tax credits to support rooftop and other local solar efforts to generate electricity from our very abundant solar resource in the sky.
Michael Judd
East side
Finchem floats phony ‘concerns’
During the Cold War, Russians planted stories and used forgeries to wreak havoc in the West and to confuse their own citizenry. Nowadays, Russia leverages social media to disseminate disinformation and to weaken our democracy. Mark Finchem and too many of his Republican colleagues have taken note. No proof of voter fraud is needed. Finchem can simply raise “concerns” to sow doubt about elections and our democratic processes.
If Mr. Finchem was, in fact, involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection, isn’t talking up ‘fraud,’ ‘fake news’ and ‘witch hunts’ a good way to change the subject and sow confusion? I think it’s time we ask our Q-Anon-espousing, OathKeeper of a state representative to prove that he did not, in fact, participate in last year’s insurrection. Let’s see the proof, Comrade Finchem, before we listen to any more of your Russki baloney.
Leslie Kanberg
Downtown