Letters to the Editor: Feb. 1

It should be safer to walk

Re: the Jan. 29 article “Drugs a factor in Tucson pedestrian deaths.”

I’m afraid Tim Steller has fallen into the familiar trap of blaming pedestrians for their own deaths. This may not be a popular opinion, but I believe using drugs should not be a death sentence. It should be really hard to get killed by a car. Because all of us — children, drunks, drug-users, the clumsy, the blind, the elderly — might at some point find ourselves in the middle of a street. Streets in Tucson are unreasonably dangerous. Period.

Rachel Wilson

Downtown

Education

Tom Horne is wielding his new power. Not for the benefit of our state’s students, but to conform to his personal prejudices: He this week canceled scheduled presentations re: diversity at a statewide teachers’ conference.

Some may recall when Mr. Horne canceled the Mexican American Studies program at Tucson High School — a program that kept Tucson’s Mexican-American students in school and carried them through to graduation from high school. Then he ordered the removal of many books from school libraries, books that he personally found offensive.

Mr. Horne is a man to constrain. Newly elected as Arizona superintendent of education, he endangers Arizona public-school students.

Patricia H Wendel

Midtown

Culture and climate: Policing in America

In the aftermath of these newest revelations concerning policing in the United States, it is important that we — the collective public — be encouraged to examine all of the variable factors that contribute to these incidents. Of course, no two circumstances are exactly alike, and therefore must always be examined with that in mind. For a moment, though, we should perhaps give some consideration to culture and climate.

Memphis has long been at the top of many Most Dangerous U.S. Cities lists. What were the community conditions that constituted the need for their SCORPION unit? With recruitment being a paramount concern in major cities throughout the country, we have some obvious cause-and-effect scenarios taking place contemporaneously. Are we recruiting, hiring, and retaining the best people? As more facts become available for widespread consumption in cases across the country, I hope we take an honest look at these issues, taking serious measures toward positive and effective practical change.

Jamar Ellis

Sierra Vista

Educational leadership

My appreciation to the University of Arizona and the College of Education’s, Garrison Tsinajinie, Sunnggye Hong and Stephanie MacFarland for their development of project COMPASSS.

This project involves 30 Special Education Master’s degree students, who are preparing to help K-12 children with visual impairment, severe multiple disabilities and orientation and mobility challenges. The reality is that students with sensory disabilities need academic support, and also need quality of life support as well. Arizona has teacher staffing shortages with schools filling these gaps with lesser-qualified instructors. The university is committed to helping to increase teacher effectiveness given the constraints of teacher shortages by increasing the competency and capability of future special education teachers. This will have a positive impact on sensory-challenged students.

COMPASSS is a giant step in the right direction, led by caring and committed instructional staff. How lucky we are to have these leaders at all levels of education right here in Tucson! Teachers are important, they help our children to be self-reliant.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

When freedom is anything but

Does anyone see the hypocrisy that the “Defending Freedom” law firm, based in Scottsdale, is suing to prevent a woman’s right to a safe, legal abortion using a proven medication? You can’t make this stuff up. Whose freedom is most at stake here?

The abortion pill is safe and effective. It enables a woman to make the most difficult decision of her life in consultation with her doctor and in the privacy of her home. The only alternative is surgical abortion, which is invasive, adds risk, and is unavailable to many women. This is not the business of the church or the government.

“Defending Freedom” is anything but.

Laurie Cantillo

Northeast side

Walton is the best

I find it sad that some would choose to demean Bill Walton. I consider him by far the best commentator in basketball. His comments, honesty and stories are a great addition to the game. I am always especially pleased when he is on the announcing team. If you pay attention, you always learn something from Bill both about the game and life in general. Plus he loves Tucson and the desert! He is not the play-by-play guy, he is the color commentator, and that is his job. And nobody does the “color” better than Walton. He is simply fantastic!

Robert Stanelle

Green Valley

Mass shootings again and again

Over 150 people die every day from gun violence. Approximately 96% of the mass murderers are men, and most have had issues with domestic violence or have posted something disturbing on social media. I think most would agree with the statement that “some people should not own or have access to a gun.”

What can we as a nation do to prevent continued murder? First, I believe that those who sell guns need to be held accountable. Background checks have to be done thoroughly and with the knowledge that if the sales are done improperly stiff penalties and jail time would be a consequence. Secondly, no sales should be made to anyone under the age of 25. Most of those perpetrating gun violence are men 18-25. Thirdly, stop the sales of automatic and semi-automatic weapons.

Unless we are deadly serious about stopping gun violence, it won’t stop. It appears if we do nothing it will get worse.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Education leader cancels learning

Where did this dinosaur come from? Tom Horne has dissolved the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office within the Arizona Department of Education. His war on teaching diversity, equity and social-emotional learning is the height of lunacy. The skills taught in those subjects are critical to learning. Tom, are you listening? No one teaches critical race theory in K-12.

Richard Govern, retired high school science teacher

Foothills

Better use of time

Re: the Jan. 19 article “Panel OKs bill to restrict student pronouns in schools.”

For goodness sake! Can’t the Legislature come up with something more worthwhile and weighty to spend their precious time on than trying to control how students are addressed in school? Writing as both a retired teacher and a member of the LGBTQ community, I find this proposed bill appalling. Please, give school administrators, teachers, and students credit for dealing with these challenges. We didn’t elect our legislators to micromanage the schools. That’s why we have school boards. Legislators, if you want to show your support for Arizona’s students, lift the spending cap on education and vote to fund our schools and pay our teachers at a level commensurate with their importance! That’s what you can do even as you leave school management to the experts. Thank you.

Aston Bloom

East side

What everyone should pay

Re: the Jan 26 article “Tucson Water wants to hear from local community.”

It’s no secret Tucson has a water issue. It’s an issue that’s been coming down the road for decades, and each administration has avoided it like the plague. Well, the plague has arrived, now what? Like COVID, the city has waited until something had to be done. The city now wants everyone to conserve water, while they issue home-building permits by the thousands to developers. They can’t have it both ways.

I happen to live in the county and now must pay extra for my water, because Tucson needs more money. Pumping uphill costs more they say, but many county residents live along the washes. According to Tucson Water’s theory, I should have to pay more for electricity because I’m further from the generation point. It doesn’t work that way. All customers pay the same rate. Maybe Pima County Wastewater should increase the rates of city customers to make up the difference.

James Kelly