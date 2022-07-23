Letters to the Editor: July 23

Abortion rights

Historically, many young men decided to go to Canada to avoid the draft during the Vietnam War. They were against our intervention and bloody killing of the North Vietnamese people when we intervened in their civil war. Well, we now have many young women preparing to leave our country for either Canada, the United Kingdom or France, where women’s rights to control their bodies are guaranteed. No, that’s not a dream. It’s really happening. I am a male and fervently support the right to control our own bodies. Believe it or not, women will be going to jail. There is very little hope in our areas of privacy and rights now, and in the future, with this Supreme Court. The majority of conservatives are relatively young, with a lifetime appointment and will continue to take our rights and liberty. I want us all to maintain our right to privacy. Good luck, women, with your decision to leave our country and have the right to abortion.

Mark Adams

Northwest side

Ukrainian war articles

Thank you for your coverage of the barbaric war in Ukraine. However, how can the Western world keep on watching for more than four months the absolute destruction of whole towns, hospitals, schools, theaters of a sovereign country? Are these housing enemies? No, these are Ukrainian mothers and Ukrainian children. What is clear is that Vladimir Putin is trying to eradicate the whole Ukrainian nation by destroying everything so that no trace of anything Ukrainian remains. Russian imperial history is just repeating itself. From 1720 to 1895, Peter the Great, Catherine II and Czars Alexander II and III tried to subjugate the Ukrainian nation by forbidding the publication of anything in the Ukrainian language. Then Joseph Stalin tried to eradicate the Ukrainian Nation by creating an artificial famine. And now, Putin, following Russian imperialism, is hoping to complete what his predecessors have not been able to achieve.

And the Western nations are just watching.

Ihor Kunasz

Northwest side

A phony elector

Jim Lamon lied when he tried to pass as an Arizona elector. He was in with the Donald Trump liars to overturn the election in Arizona. There were others. Yet he has the nerve to run for U.S. senator. He is another con man, and I use the term “man” very loosely. He is a liar. This guy can’t be trusted. I think he is another plant to overthrow our freedoms. I am a 60% disabled Vietnam veteran. My high school teenage buddies were killed in action less than seven months after our graduation. We didn’t know there was an American Communist Party or an American Nazi Party in our country. I think they want to turn our country into a fascist regime. Let’s hope more sensible people will vote out Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene and other traitors. God bless a free America. Vote out the bad Republicans.

David E. Leon

Vail

Stop the blockade

I’m watching the news about the lack of grain to make bread causing massive starvation in Northern Africa and the Mideast. The UN should step in and create a safety corridor to allow the grain from Ukraine to be shipped out of their ports. The U.S. can’t do it by itself because it would be considered an act of war with Russia. The UN can put together a multinational task force of ships to escort the grain shipments. We can’t allow Russia to inflict its will on starving countries in Africa.

James McLin

East side

It’s about democracy

Previous elections were about “it’s the economy, stupid.” Now, “it’s the democracy” is most important. With a democracy that represents the will of the people, our government can respond effectively to our economic, as well as environmental, health, safety and security needs.

But Republicans are passing laws in red states that enable them to reverse the outcome of future elections even if they don’t win a majority of votes. Unresponsive to the will of the people, they will serve only their own desires for power and ideology, instead of fixing our economy.

We’ve seen this already as Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices removed women’s rights to privacy and bodily autonomy — forcing unwanted births. The Supreme Court also prohibited states from regulating gun use to prevent mass murders.

Electing Democrats will stop Republican subversion of our power to choose government leaders who can protect our democracy, restore our rights and fix the economy.

Bruce Joffe

South Tucson

The threat to our nation

To the editor:

The folks who think the Jan. 6 insurrectionists are the second coming of the Founding Fathers need to understand that they are more like Lenin, Mao, or Pol Pot and other so-called liberationists who actually led their nations into tyranny. And those who hunger for a new civil war should know that if the constitutional order is broken, it might be very difficult to put back together, turning our great nation into the kind of country Donald Trump likes to complain about.

William Finkelstein

Foothills

Freedom from religion

Abortion bans are all proposed by certain religious sects, mainly evangelical Christians and the Catholic Church. Their religious and moral objections are based on the belief that life begins at conception. To me, a one, two, four or eight-celled fetus is not a human being. Various religions consider the fetus to become human at various stages of development. So on what do we base abortion restrictions? The Constitution is very clear, the government does not establish a religion nor prohibit the free exercise of religion. Since religions differ so much on abortion and the origin of life, government cannot choose which one to codify in law. Religions have changed as the Southern Baptist Convention approved of Roe v. Wade when it was announced. Now they oppose it. Already women are suffering as they wait for lawyers to decide if they can have an abortion, even in cases of ectopic pregnancies, which can never proceed to a live birth. This must end.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Secret Service on trial

Re: the July 18 letter “One-sided Jan. 6 investigation.”

This letter writer accuses Secret Service agents of gross malfeasance: “It was not uncommon for armed citizens to attend Trump’s rallies.” If he has direct evidence of gunmen within shooting distance of the president, he should report it to the FBI.

The letter writer’s allegation brings to mind the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson regarding Secret Service knowledge of individuals carrying AR-15’s to the Capitol. Why didn’t the Secret Service notify the National Guard? Had National Guard troops been deployed to the Capitol in a timely fashion, death and mayhem might have been avoided.

It will be a sad day for America if the Secret Service is found to be in collusion with Donald Trump to overthrow the government of the United States.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Radical GOP anti-abortion policies

I think radical reactionary GOP anti-abortion policies deliberately hurt women/girls. GOP anti-abortion policies are dangerous religious dogma run amok that ultimately hurt American society. Consider the following facts:

1. At least 80% of Americans support abortion in cases of rape/incest or to save life of the mother.

2. Girls aged 10 to 14 face much higher risks of death or serious lifelong complications from forced childbirth.

3. At least 17% of women will have suffered rape, incest or sexual assault by age 30. Pregnancies resulting from rape/incest are grossly underreported.

4. It costs $270,000 to raise a child from birth through high school graduation.

5. Women make up nearly 15% of our active duty forces and 18% of Guard/Reserve soldiers. Our all volunteer system would collapse without women serving in our uniformed services.

Women/girls can NOT be equal citizens without access to universal health care, family planning programs, including abortion services. Vote Democratic this fall to save our democracy from radical GOP theocracy.

Kyle Stoutenburg