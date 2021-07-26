Letters to the Editor July 26

Teaching history
As a former high school teacher I am saddened by the state’s attempted intrusion into deciding what history can be taught.
The word history comes from the Greeks, and it means inquiry and knowledge acquired through investigation, according to Wikipedia.
It is certainly possible that differing people can reach different conclusions by going through the historical process of learning. But in a democracy (also from the Greeks) all sides should and can question the outcomes attained through any investigation. This is the essence of the scientific method, which has been the basis of our progress over the last 2,000 years.
Currently, many state legislatures, like here in Arizona, want to change this time tested educational tool. They want to eliminate inquiry into the teaching of topics that they feel are harmful, such as racism and slavery. Once that happens it is no longer history; it is indoctrination.
Teachers and parents, let’s unite and fight for the teaching of real history.
David Rubin
Midtown
COVID cases soar among migrants
The U.S. Border patrol has already encountered 1,000,000 migrants at the border this fiscal year. In the first two weeks of July, there were 135 apprehended migrants in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV), Texas area, who tested positive for COVID. A 900% increase.
The information was obtained exclusively from a slide distributed to RGV Border Patrol managers to share with agents to help them protect themselves from the virus. All of this when reports are that about 30,000 to 40,000 migrants monthly are crossing illegally into the country, slipping past Border Patrol agents because their attention and resources are focused on taking care of migrant families and children. You can logically extrapolate that some are carrying COVID strains and spreading it within America.
Where is President Biden’s concern about this and the health and safety of Border Patrol agents?
Teddy Francisco
Three Points
Model legislation camp
On July 28, many Arizona Republican legislators will be in Salt Lake City to attend the annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Some will accept “scholarships” to cover their expenses so ALEC can “educate” them about cookie-cutter legislation wanted by Big Business and out-of-state special interests.
ALEC writes draft legislation for representatives to bring home and propose as their own. Just some of the problem laws promoted by ALEC include the Stand Your Ground Law, which resulted in George Zimmerman being acquitted of Trayvon Martin’s murder; laws creating for-profit prisons, which cost more than state-run facilities; and legislation to expand charter schools, also motivated so owners can increase profits rather than improving education for children.
Before your state legislators leave for the ALEC meeting on July 28 contact their office to remind them that they should be working for you, not ALEC’s corporate funders.
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
Socialism services we all use
Tucson residents should stop using toilets because public sewer systems are socialistic. Likewise, they should stop driving on socialistic roads like I-10 and I-19. The University of Arizona should stop teaching about the Constitution because it begins with the most socialistic phrase, “We the People.”
Similarly, all Americans should stop using socialistic libraries, fire departments, public museums, national parks, the USPS, FAA-supported airports and FDIC-insured banks.
But the military is our largest socialistic entity. Deservedly, members of military get socialistic housing, health care, food or commissary benefits, educational benefits in the GI bill, retirement and burials.
Obviously, millions of Americans have a limited understanding of socialism. Many fail to make the basic distinction between totalitarian socialism and democratic socialism.
Mark Bird
Benson
Star convinced me to vote for Kevin Dahl
Re: the July 18 article “Star’s endorsements in Wards 3 and 6.”
I wasn’t sure which candidate for whom to vote in the Democratic Primary for Ward 3 until I read the Arizona Daily Star’s endorsement of Juan Padres. Kevin Dahl’s opponent is the Star’s choice because of his business experience. Tucson, like America, doesn’t need another businessman in government. Dahl’s experience as outlined briefly in the editorial convinced me in those few words that he is the better choice. I mailed in my vote today. Thanks, Arizona Daily Star.
Jeffrey St. Clair, Sr.
North side
Vote them out
How does Gov. Doug Ducey sleep at night? By encouraging or forcefully stopping people with his words from getting the vaccine. I do not understand. I am old enough to remember polio, diphtheria, tetanus, smallpox and thank God Ducey wasn’t around to stop vaccinations.
Leave schools alone. The local folks want to help children, not embroil them in political foolishness. Seat belts were another issue that people fought until it was a law and folks found out this law saved lives. Now our Legislature wants, and is getting, a raise for doing nothing but squandering our money on frivolous lawsuits, ballot recounts, and trying to stop people from getting to vote. I guess all we can do is to vote them out.
Steven Curtis
Green Valley
Train to Phoenix
I read they are going to put a train in to Phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let’s not use 19th century technology. Look to the future and build a mag train or monorail to Phoenix, plenty of flat land and easy to build, easily added to LA or San Diego. Time to look to the future not to in the past.
Calvin Graedel
Northwest side
‘Dumb is forever’
Re: the July 19 letter “There’s no chip in your arm.”
A recent letter explained how government-implanted microchips (if such a thing existed) would be too large to pass through a vaccination needle. The hope being, the segment of our population who actually believe the microchip conspiracy will accept truth and science and possibly go get vaccinated. What do you think the chances of that are? As Judge Judy has told us, “Beauty fades, dumb is forever.”
The latest pandemic surge is just beginning. We can thank Republican downplaying of the virus, ridiculous messaging about personal freedom, and refusal to call for masking, vaccination and other mitigation measures. Their callousness toward vulnerable children, the immunocompromised and others at risk who cannot be vaccinated is appalling, as is their lack of concern for health care and other front-line workers. The stalwart elephant is no longer a fitting symbol for the GOP, a new logo is needed. How about replacing the pachyderm with a large COVID-19 virus? That would be appropriate.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
What planet i
s Biden living on?
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden rejected the idea of weakening the filibuster in order to pass federal voting rights legislation.
The president said that getting rid of the filibuster would “throw the entire Congress into chaos, and nothing will get done.”
What planet is Joe Biden living on?
Congress is already getting nothing done on voting rights, and the GOP will never, ever vote to pass voting rights legislation.
Just a few weeks ago, every single Republican senator voted in lockstep to use the filibuster to block the For the People Act. Several influential Republican members of Congress continue to push the Big Lie that Trump won in 2020. And across the country, including in Arizona, Republican state lawmakers have passed egregious voter suppression laws.
Voting rights advocates like me have a simple message for President Biden: It’s time to end the filibuster and pass historic legislation to protect the freedom to vote. It’s our last, best hope to protect our democracy.
Oscar De Los Santos
Downtown
Getting along is great!
Re: the July 17 letter “Can no longer support Fox News.”
This letter represents the misguided thinking of the herd who are prone to just repeat the local hot subject without any supporting facts. The writer does not state a single case of “propagation of lies.” I watch Fox News as well as other mainstream media and find different content. Many items presented on Fox are merely ignored by the media squad of CNN, MSNBC NPR, NBC, CBS, etc., if the content is not in keeping with the Democrats’ ideology. Not reporting or obscuring the facts does not make the problem go away. Look at the southern border case in point.
I think if we all took a calming breath and broaden our scope slightly, everyone might find getting along is rather pleasant.
Donald Flood
Green Valley