Letters to the Editor: June 22

FDA must ban GED devices

I am urging the FDA to enforce a complete ban on the horrific use of the graduated electronic decelerator (GED). For decades this device has been used for the purpose of “behavior modification,” but these devices have been proven to be instruments of torture to the autistic community that are unethical, inhumane and dehumanizing.

Recently, the D.C. circuit overturned the ruling to ban these devices, and the autistic community will suffer if these devices are implemented once again. I urge Rep. Tom O’Halleran, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Mark Kelly as elected officials to demand an immediate ban of these devices to protect the lives of autistic people.

Nora Alexander

Marana

Mountain Lion hunt guidelines

Re: the April 30 article “New mountain lion hunting rules disappoint activists.”

This article says that the new mountain lion hunting guidelines disappointed activists and that the majority were in favor of the guidelines.

While it is true that many hunters supported the guidelines, we should remember that many Arizonans do not hunt and are generally unaware when managers make these decisions. It is hard to know how many Arizonans are truly in favor.

Nearly everyone I ask has no idea mountain lion hunting even exists in Arizona. Nevertheless, managers just locked in another five years of lion hunting, including at times when female lions have kittens. Ten out of 14 lions killed near Tucson in 2020 were female. This is just one issue that concerns me with mountain lion hunting in our state.

If anything, I was surprised that nearly 1,000 people submitted written comments against the lion hunting guidelines this year (with 1,300 in favor). People are starting to pay attention.

Cheryl Shearer

Northeast side

Fooling America

Trump-world conservatives in government, media, industry and “religion” are on the warpath. It seems to me they are going after Black Lives Matter and critical race theory, movements with much to teach America about history and policy. They are going after gay, lesbian and transgender couples, individuals and their families. They disparage primary public education, readying themselves to attack universities. They are poised to dismantle our national park system because reputable geology, astronomy, evolutionary biology, ecology are “givens.” They daily thwart all attempts at long-term ecological responsibility and wisdom.

I think today’s conservatives are the southern Confederacy gone national. This has been their strategy at least since Brown v. Board of Education, Goldwater, Nixon, Reagan. Where did all the White slaveholding/Jim Crow/patriarchy evil go when a Civil War and national decisions temporarily disarmed it? It went underground, organizing and waiting for demagogues to incite, rally and harvest. They are fooling America.

Ron Rude

West side

Prepare to be modulated

Some online news reporters — I’ve noticed it more with international news — deliver their accounts using what used to be called an “FM radio” voice, a frequency modulated voice that blended with the “easy listening” music. Today’s FM-styled newscasters maintain a lilting, lyrical tone, and all things good and bad are related with the same dreamy rhythm, and softly misplaced inflections. Things around the world seem to be smoothed out. It may be the chill vanilla tone of global awareness. Prepared to be modulated. It’s just not as bad, the way they tell it.

Hal Hill

Benson

Leaked memo will save Dems

Until the leaked Supreme Court memo, the only thing the Democrats had was Jan. 6, 2021. Now abortion has become the defining difference.

I believe the overwhelming majority of Americans support the right of a woman to choose whether to have a family or not. But there are times — whether economic, rape, incest, deformed without a chance of living a normal life or the life of the mother — when a decision must be made. That decision is primarily the mother’s. Of course the father’s opinion also matters. What we don’t need are mostly old white men in government placing added burdens on families.

With overwhelming majorities in the House and Senate, they will be able to pack the courts, give statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico and continue to flood our country with millions crossing our borders.

Jack B. Walters

Northeast side

Prescription price-setting

In the past few months, prices of everything from groceries to gas have skyrocketed, making it harder for many people to make ends meet. Just over a year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic forced me to miss weeks of work, put my financial future into doubt, and turned my life upside down. All the uncertainty and instability of the pandemic put a lot of financial stress on me and my family.

When I heard that President Biden was considering implementing prescription price-setting policies to try to combat this rising inflation, I was confused. Pharmaceutical companies helped get us out of the pandemic, why would we want to limit their ability to invest in new research and cures?

The need to get our economy back on track is clear, but these price-setting policies just are not the answer. They affix targets to the backs of the wrong people, potentially limiting future pharmaceutical innovation while doing little to address the root of inflation. It just doesn’t make sense.

Daniel Valdez

East side

Would you vote for this man in 2024?

He was a Democrat, switching to the Radical Party he created for convenience and money. He was pro-choice before becoming a misogynist to boost his power over women. He is a proven racist.

He has hidden all his education records, and his recollections do not match the reports from the schools he “attended” through a paid surrogate student.

He served as president for four years but was defeated by over 7 million votes. Upon leaving office, his approval rating was 34%, the weakest overall approval rating of any of his predecessors since the survey began with Harry Truman. Nevertheless, he has taken credit for achievements made by his predecessor.

He instigated an insurrection against the America he swore to defend. He secretly was informed a deadly pandemic was coming, but never notified the people until deaths grew rampant. He ordered that someone should create a vaccine, took all the credit when it was approved, and then proceeded to establish doubt among the people, spreading fake information.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Feeling violated by theft

For many years, the back wall of our carport was decorated with ceramic suns purchased on our trips to Rocky Point, Mexico. No more! A few days ago someone stole them in broad daylight.

We can only ask why? Their monetary value is no more than a few dollars. Their sentimental value to us is priceless. We see this as another example of the overall erosion of values in our “civilized society.”

Our message to whoever took them: We hope you’re proud of yourselves. We now feel violated in our formerly secure midtown neighborhood. Where does it end?

William Thornton

Midtown

No to Senator Vince Leach

I am one of the citizens of southeast Tucson that was moved into the new District 17 of the state Legislature. That means that Vince Leach will likely be by my new state senator next year.

Leach does not represent anything that I think is important. He does not support democratic choice, personal rights and opportunity for everyone. It seems to me he actively fights against the rights of women, people of color, immigrants, asylum seekers, public school students, LGBT, and poor and disabled taxpayers who need health care.

Leach appeals to people’s fears and hate, which gets him a lot of attention, so he stays in office. He pushes Trump’s Big Lie about voter fraud and makes it harder for us to vote and submit petitions. He protects dark money contributors. When I become his constituent, he will be incapable of representing my interests and values.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Courage and honesty needed

Watching the Jan. 6th hearings, I am struck by the courage and honesty displayed by so many Republicans, notably Rep. Liz Cheney and William Barr, but also advisors and campaign managers who served the former president. Courageous in the face of criticism from angry followers of the former president. Honest at a time when blatant lies seem to rule.

But where are the Arizona Republicans? Our congressmen, state legislators, governor and attorney general remain cowering and shamelessly perpetuating lies. Some of them participated in or supported the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol. Worse, they neglect their responsibilities to us, their constituents. They make it harder for Arizonans to vote. They ignore our children’s education. They dither while our water resources disappear.

But traditional Republicans, as well as Independents and Democrats, have a chance to turn Arizona to a course of responsible governance by voting in the primaries and the general election for honesty and courage all the way up and down the ballot.

Eloise Gore

Foothills

Distracted by ‘squirrel’

I’m astounded at how easily we Americans can be distracted. The situation in Ukraine continues to be more devastating than ever, but the coverage of the war seems to be 10% of what it was two months ago. We need to keep this war in people’s faces daily in order to appreciate the sacrifices the Ukrainians are making for world democracy.

I feel like the dog in the movie “Up”; someone cries “squirrel,” and we are distracted and look away. Yes, there is a lot more going on in the world, but being aware and supportive of those willing to die to ensure our future surely deserves more.

Susan Dabbs

East side

Indigenous wisdom on front page

Re: the June 20 article “Program helping heal Indigenous community.”

To The Editor,

Thank you for putting this article on the front page. I always know the inevitable avalanche of corporate greed, political hypocrisy, religious extremism, war, famine, pestilence and environmental catastrophe will await me within; but it gave me a glimmer of hope to begin my morning reading with an example of the good that human beings are capable of when we relinquish ignorance, anger and fear and act from our better selves in the highest good of all.

Will Clipman

West side

Gun laws

I applaud the Star for continuing to publish letters that call for gun reform. It is obvious that most Americans want sensible gun laws, and I hope our elected officials have been reading the many great ideas that have been put forth. One of my favorites is requiring insurance for all firearms. The insurance companies would have a vested interest in making sure gun owners complied with safe storage and handling of guns, making us all safer.

Another idea which has been put forth is having a buy-back of semi-automatic weapons and sending them to Ukraine. This has actually been done by the Miami, Florida, police department.

Of course, we would not be allowed to do that in Arizona because our Republican-controlled Legislature has forbidden any such actions.

That brings me to the last best thing I like: voting out any legislator who will not vote for such sensible measures as universal background checks. Of course, that means all the Republicans in our state Legislature.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

It’s the energy policies I consider myself an Independent, but I think the progressives are rapidly destroying our country. John Kerry, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie are doing their best to destroy capitalism. The biggest contributor to inflation is the progressives’ energy policy, which has impacted the cost of everything.

This past week, I have received notification that my pool service and trash pickup are being raised due to fuel costs.

Everything that we purchase is being hit by this hidden taxation — groceries, durable goods, airline tickets, not to mention the summer road trip. Just wait for the summer brownouts and blackouts.

As a country, we had energy independence but now seek oil from rogue nations such as Arab countries and Venezuela. It has been well documented that the infrastructure is nowhere near being ready for electric vehicles.

Solar investment can take a lifetime to recoup the savings. Time for Americans to speak up about these foolish energy decisions!

Sal Cabibo Foothills

