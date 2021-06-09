Letters to the Editor June 9

Wildlife Center a great resource
I knew nothing about the Tucson Wildlife Center until Sunday when we found a fledgling bird in our yard. I called the center, which is open 24 hours a day, for advice and help. A wonderful volunteer named Sheila had me send her photos and quickly returned my call with sensible advice and assurance. The result is a happy little bird ready to fly away and leave us. This is a great resource for us who live in the desert. It’s wonderful to know there is caring help nearby for those of us who love our native creatures.
Mary Vida
Midtown
Most Americans are moderates
As an independent voter, I do not identify with either major party or any political group. I also take with a grain of salt the 24/7 supposedly news cycle that typically offers only what I see is 20% news and 80% propaganda . In short, I seek to discern the facts around the issues of the day as best I can and not be led to conclusions by outside biased influences.
I believe most Americans are either center-right or center-left in their political thinking. While the radicals typically get the spotlight and dominate the news cycle, those in government who actually make the system work mostly in quiet and tedious ways are largely unheralded.
Embracing radicalism and fringe politics might be fun and exciting but is definitely not good for America. It is high time for us to check our impulses, embrace our better nature and demand the same of our government leaders.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Ideas for all the extra money
Re: the June 8 article “Flat-tax proposal loses by 1 vote in Arizona House.”
Kudos to the lone Republican, Rep. David Cook, who stood up against the huge proposed tax cut. If Arizona has so much extra money lying around I am sure there are many ways to spend it well. How about sending some to Tucson to repave my street, which is in a state of disrepair and has been for years. There are many streets here that could use the same. If you are really at a total loss as to how to spend that excess money, what about a contest asking for creative ideas? I’m sure you will be deluged with suggestions. A huge tax cut is a ludicrous idea. Let’s spend what we do have to make life better in big ways and small for all the citizens of this state.
Dale Chakow
Foothills
Unaccustomed to foreign aid
The shrinking middle class, limited number of jobs that will support a family and the public-health crisis may all have contributed to some of the extreme behavior in the U.S.
An indication of the change is that an international aid group, Doctors without Borders, has been supporting three vaccination sites in Brooklyn, New York. The aid group has also come to assist local health organizations in Puerto Rico. We are more accustomed to sending help abroad rather than having an international aid group come in to assist local health organizations and to help vaccinate vulnerable people.
I am grateful that Doctors Without Borders have stepped in but feel embarrassed that one of the wealthiest countries in the world needs an international aid group to assist us in meeting the needs for our residents with COVID vaccinations and care.
Mary Sasse
Northeast side
Friese ready for Congress
State Rep. Randy Friese stepped up showing real courage with thoughtful legislative measures establishing new meaningful regulations for the adult-use marijuana industry here in Arizona.
Totally new and swimming around almost without rules of business conduct across the country, the marijuana industry needs lines drawn so new laws legalizing “pot” demonstrate it is still under some government control.
Since 2012 and the adoption by Colorado and Massachusetts undoing laws declaring “weed” a dangerous drug it has been off and running.
Notwithstanding the governor’s veto, Rep. Friese is on the right track. With the marijuana industry speeding across the land, it may not be too popular to attempt building any speed bumps along its way. Promoting a medical doctor and experienced legislator to serve in Congress would make Arizona proud.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
Could it be Dems distrust women?
What a bunch of crybaby Democrats who I have read in this Star’s Letter section attacking poor Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. I thought Democrats respected women and their decision-making? Apparently not. The facts are that Democrats want to end the long-standing filibuster in the Senate in order to ram through their leftist progressive agenda.
Sinema knows that Arizona is a purple, not blue, state, and is trying to walk a moderate line. Up until the last election, Republicans controlled the Senate, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell. He could have easily ended the filibuster but chose not to do so out of respect for tradition in the Senate.
The Senate, as opposed to the House of Representatives, was meant to be more deliberative in passing legislation. As recently as 2017, 32 Democrat Senators, including VP Kamala Harris, signed a letter supporting the current filibuster structure. Of course they were the minority party then. Barak Obama and Joe Biden have vigorously supported it, but now call it a relic of Jim Crow. How pathetic!
Paula Martin
Vail
Another Christy conspiracy hoax
Re: the June 8 article “Nothing equitable regarding water coming from City Hall.”
It was rich to read Supervisor Steve Christy’s op-ed on his interpretation of what is “wrong” about Tucson City policy with respect to water rates.
Unfortunately this is the same Supervisor Christy who voted against the certification of the 2020 election results and couldn’t offer an iota of proof to justify his stand.
He sold out his credibility to score points with the math-addled conspiracists of his party and now wants us to believe there is a “three pronged” conspiracy at Tucson City Hall to force us to accept annexation.
Nice try. I’m not buying it.
Kevin Henderson
Foothills
Convicted felon endorses Finchem
“Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik just endorsed my campaign for Secretary of State,” boasts Mark Finchem in an email soliciting donations.
Who’s Kerik? In Wikipedia I learned he was police commissioner overseeing the response to the 9/11 attacks. During that time, Kerik “conducted two extramarital affairs simultaneously, using a Battery Park City apartment that had been set aside for first responders at ground zero.”
After 9/11, President George W. Bush appointed Kerik interior minister of the Iraqi Coalition Provisional Authority. There, Kerik eventually admitted accepting a $250,000 interest-free “loan” which courts determined to be a bribe.
When Bush nominated Kerik to lead the Department of Homeland Security, “Kerik soon withdrew his candidacy, explaining that he had employed an undocumented immigrant as a nanny.”
Kerik was indicted and plead guilty to ethics violations, tax fraud and making false statements to the federal government. He was sentenced to four years in federal prison.
This endorsement is something Finchem is boasting about?
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Sinema supports Postal Service
The U.S. Postal Service is a vital part of the U.S. economy. Local Arizona businesses and consumers depend on the delivery of affordable and reliable packages. Particularly since the onset of the pandemic, the USPS has been a critical lifeline for millions by delivering medications, essential products, e-commerce purchases and other necessities safely to our front doors.
In many rural communities, the USPS is the only option for package delivery, and paying for much steeper surcharges with private carriers is the only alternative. That is why we simply cannot take these daily services for granted.